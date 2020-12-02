BD to Invest $1.2 Billion in Pre-Fillable Syringe Manufacturing Capacity Over Next Four Years

- Investment includes new manufacturing facility in Europe

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced plans to invest approximately $1.2 billion over a 4-year period to expand and upgrade manufacturing capacity and technology for pre-fillable syringes (PFS) and advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) across its six global manufacturing locations and add a new manufacturing facility in Europe.

The new manufacturing facility in Europe is expected to be operational by the end of 2023. The investment will also fund capacity expansion, new product innovations, manufacturing technology enhancements and business continuity improvements across its existing network, all designed to maximize supply and reduce risks for pharmaceutical companies that rely on ready-to-fill syringes for their injectable drugs — including complex biologics, vaccines and small molecules.

"BD invented the ready-to-fill pre-fillable syringe technology, and today's announcement demonstrates our continued commitment to better serve our customers," said Eric Borin, worldwide president of BD Pharmaceutical Systems. "Since 2018, BD has added 350 million units of manufacturing capacity for glass barrel pre-fillable syringes, and this new commitment will invest in additional upgrades at all of our Pharmaceutical Systems manufacturing facilities and across multiple product categories. In addition, this investment positions BD to have the needed surge capacity for increased pre-fillable syringe demand during times of pandemic response or periods of significant growth of new injectable drugs and vaccines. This significant investment in one of BD's fastest growing business units will further advance our leadership position and enable continued strong growth in the years ahead."

The six current manufacturing facilities for BD Pharmaceutical Systems that will see a portion of this investment include facilities in Columbus, Nebraska; Cuautitlán, Mexico; Fukushima, Japan; Le Pont-de-Claix, France; Swindon, United Kingdom; and Tatabánya, Hungary.

About BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit

bd.com

Contacts:Troy Kirkpatrick BD Public Relations 858.617.2361

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com

Kristen M. Stewart, CFABD Investor Relations201.847.5378

kristen.stewart@bd.com

Logo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346788/BD_Logo.jpg