Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:54 Giambruno, la verità di Ricci sui fuorionda: "Rovinafamiglie? Non esiste"

15:34 Covid, la variante Eris domina in Italia

15:20 Strage bus Mestre, nuovi accertamenti su cuore autista

15:19 Stefano Cucchi, all'udienza Ilaria non c'è: "14 anni di processi, non ce la facevamo più"

14:59 Israele-Gaza, in Cisgiordania l'altro fronte: c'è chi si prepara al peggio

14:56 Come si andrà in pensione nel 2024? Ecco i requisiti

14:35 Teatri affittati a magnate giapponese, Schifani irritato

14:34 Casa, summit annuale su comunicazione dell'abitare

14:29 Incendio al terminal traghetti di Genova: 3 intossicati in camera iperbarica. Evacuato centro commerciale

13:52 Lucca Comics, il fumettista di Topolino: "Rispetto Zerocalcare ma per me esserci è necessario"

13:45 Pier Silvio Berlusconi: "Vendita Mediaset a Murdoch? Abbiamo detto di no"

13:40 Giuliano Amato e la nomina al comitato sull'Ai: "Meloni non irritata per la scelta"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BioLineRx entered Exclusive License Agreement to Motixafortide in Asia, advisored by M.S.Q. Ventures

31 ottobre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M.S.Q. Ventures ("MSQ") is pleased to announce that its client, BioLineRx Ltd. ("BioLineRx") (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX), has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Guangzhou Gloria Biosciences Co., Ltd. (GloriaBio) and an associated investor for the development of motixafortide across all indications in Asia.

The license agreement provides for a $15 million upfront payment and an equity investment of $14.6 million, up to $50 million in potential development and regulatory milestones, up to $200 million in potential commercial milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on sales.

"Given GloriaBio's expertise and track record in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies in China, we believe GloriaBio is well suited to further develop motixafortide in Asia. GloriaBio has demonstrated a clear commitment to the motixafortide programs in stem cell mobilization and pancreatic cancer in Asia, and this transaction provides us with additional capital to continue our launch plans in the U.S.," said Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx Ltd. "We are very excited about the swift and successful conclusion of this monumental Asian market licensing agreement. The MSQ team showed remarkable agility and a deep understanding of mutual benefits to both parties right from our initial discussions. MSQ's disciplined deal management ensured a seamless process. Echo, with her visionary leadership, expertise, and impressive execution skills, played a key role in making this collaboration happen."

"We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with BioLineRx and are committed to the development and commercialization of motixafortide in Asia, which we believe will bring additional value to GloriaBio's portfolio via clear synergies with zimberelimab," said Jiman Zhu, Founder of GloriaBio. "The MSQ team's great efforts made a huge impact on the closing of this successful transaction in such a short time. The MSQ team provided valuable advice for both sides. We are impressed with the MSQ team's extensive knowledge of financial structures and drug development".

Echo Hindle-Yang, CEO of MSQ, reflecting on the transaction, "We're thrilled about the cross-border collaboration between BioLineRx, the pioneering company behind FDA-approved APHEXDA (motixafortide), and GloriaBio, the team behind the PD-1 inhibitor YuTuo® (zimberelimab). This partnership showcases their commitment to advancing global drug development and benefiting patients on a global scale. BioLineRx brings an innovative pipeline, successful FDA approval of APHEXDA for stem cell mobilization, strategic collaboration abilities, and a seasoned team to the table. On the other hand, GloriaBio, with their expertise in cancer immunotherapies, clinical development capabilities, and strong commercialization capabilities in Asia, is a formidable partner. The dedication of leaders like Mr. Serlin, Dr. Zhu, and their stellar teams played a pivotal role in swiftly achieving the success of this transformative deal. As part of this momentous partnership, we eagerly anticipate the positive developments ahead, promising an even brighter future for global patients."

About MSQ  M.S.Q. Ventures is a New York-based cross-border advisory firm that bridges the healthcare industries globally by offering our deep knowledge, strong network, and local insights.info@msqventures.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322232/4370240/MSQ_Ventures__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biolinerx-entered-exclusive-license-agreement-to-motixafortide-in-asia-advisored-by-msq-ventures-301972254.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza indications in Asia an associated investor investitore investor
Vedi anche
News to go
Milano, violento nubifragio nella notte: esonda il Seveso
News to go
Gaza, continua l'avanzata di Israele nella Striscia
News to go
Halloween, lo celebrano 6 famiglie italiane su 10
News to go
Sanità, 2 milioni di italiani senza medico di base
News to go
Brandizzo, spunta nuovo video: tecnico Rfi fece allontanare i colleghi
News to go
Tajani: "In Egitto aereo con 16 tonnellate aiuti italiani per Gaza"
News to go
Gioco on line, pronta la riforma
News to go
Al Quirinale cerimonia 'I Giorni della Ricerca' contro il cancro
News to go
Gaza, Onu: 33 camion con aiuti entrati nella Striscia
News to go
Diritto d’autore, Italia si conferma sesto mercato mondiale
News to go
Varese, contrabbando dalla Svizzera di orologi di lusso: un denunciato
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza