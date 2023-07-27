Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:46 Maltempo e incendi, i consigli di Altroconsumo su danni e rimborsi

13:43 Accordo grano, Putin offre all'Africa quello russo: 25-50 tonnellate gratis

13:42 Cade da 9 metri mentre lavora, morto imprenditore a Pietrasanta

13:39 Concorsi Agenzia Entrate 2023, ecco i bandi: 4500 assunzioni, i profili richiesti

13:38 Mondiali scherma 2023, ucraina Kharlan squalificata per mancato saluto a russa

13:31 Microsoft, Teams nel mirino Ue: avviata indagine

13:25 Maternità surrogata, Ue: "Competenza esclusiva degli Stati membri"

13:24 Blue economy, Acampora: "Investiamo su economia del Mare con legge finanziaMare"

13:21 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, Paltrinieri rinuncia ai 1500 sl e torna in Italia

13:16 Incendi Calabria, Occhiuto: "80% dolosi, droni contro i piromani" - Video

13:09 'Authenticity', nuova tendenza sul web e social

13:05 Clima, Mattarella: "Sorprendono discussioni su fondatezza rischio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Norgine Expands Scientific Engagement with Veeva Link Key People

27 luglio 2023 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New system enhances real-time customer insights, launch planning, and engagement for new therapies

BARCELONA, Spain, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Norgine B.V. (Norgine), a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company, is using real-time customer intelligence from Veeva Link Key People to lead effective launch planning and engagement with experts as it expands to new therapeutic areas. Leveraging Link Key People in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Norgine's medical teams gain valuable market insights about top scientific, digital, and community leaders for greater visibility into scientific engagement across regions.

"At Norgine, we are dedicated to bringing life-changing medicines to patients with unmet needs faster," said Dr. Jonathan Jones, vice president of medical affairs at Norgine. "Early engagement with key experts creates a deep understanding of treatments to reach patients most effectively. Veeva Link Key People helps us identify emerging and existing thought leaders and their scientific communities to make each interaction relevant to patient needs from the start."

With Link Key People, Norgine's medical teams have a complete picture of experts' scientific activities across channels. Insights on their research, clinical trials, and congress attendance help Norgine lead effective field planning and key opinion leader mapping for more tailored field engagements.

"We are committed to helping Norgine broaden and deepen its relationships within the scientific community as it brings new treatments to patients," said Kilian Weiss, general manager of Veeva Link. "With Veeva Link Key People, Norgine can quickly engage the right experts and stay up to date on evolving trends to lead meaningful planning and engagement before and after launch."

Veeva Link's connected data applications provide real-time intelligence across a number of areas, including key people, key accounts, scientific awareness, and medical insights. It is part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, a family of software, data, and services to advance commercial excellence in life sciences.

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva Link Key People, visit: veeva.com/eu/Link Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/norgine-expands-scientific-engagement-with-veeva-link-key-people-301885699.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Norgine Expands Scientific engagement engagement impegno customer insights
Vedi anche
News to go
Assicurazioni, prezzi in salita nel secondo trimestre: a Roma +8%
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, rientra l'emergenza ma alcuni focolai restano attivi
News to go
Maltempo Lombardia, oggi a Como i funerali della 16enne travolta da un albero
News to go
Tre giorni negli Usa per Meloni, incontro con Biden
News to go
Fmi, il report sull'Italia: "Attuare tempestivamente Pnrr"
News to go
Mar Mediterraneo più caldo che mai, temperature oltre 28°
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, dichiarato lo stato di crisi
News to go
Mattarella a presidente Grecia: "Preoccupazione per emergenza climatica"
News to go
Sanità, Schillaci: "Più soldi ai medici per ridurre le attese"
News to go
Maltempo e incendi, Italia verso stato d'emergenza
Droga, Gdf e Adm sequestrano 59 kg di cocaina a Livorno
News to go
Clima, spiagge e aree costiere sempre più a rischio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza