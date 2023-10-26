Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:38 Ora solare 2023, quando torna: si dormirà un'ora in più

13:18 Peskov: "Nessun contatto tra delegazione Hamas e Cremlino"

13:17 Unioncamere, nel 2024 business in crescita per un’azienda su 4

13:01 Mare, Musumeci: "Per governo al centro di agenda come mai prima"

13:00 Pignoramento conto corrente, manovra 2024: ultime news

12:55 Dl Caivano, il tecnologo Guido Saracco: "Anche l'IA e il digitale per i 'Bronx' italiani"

12:44 Manovra, il tecnologo Guido Saracco: "No talebani della sostenibilità"

12:18 Innovazione, Palermo (Acea): "La sfida dell'IA è la difesa del capitale umano e la crescita delle competenze'

12:18 Canone Rai a 70 euro, ad Sergio: "Ad azienda solo 53 ma non lo sa nessuno"

12:17 Shipping, Mattioli (Confitarma): "Record storico 13 mln passeggeri crociere"

12:13 Motociclismo, eBay partecipa a Eicma per il secondo anno consecutivo

12:10 Shipping, Pichetto: "Sanzioni Ue su emissioni crea problemi a Paesi area mediterranea"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Rhino Rescue to Unveil Innovative Emergency Products at 88th CMEF

26 ottobre 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino Rescue, a leading provider of premium first aid supplies, has confirmed plans to participate in the China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) from October 28 to 31 in Shenzhen. The key highlight of the company's participation is the launch of new products like the ADV-PRO pneumothorax needle and featured items like Tourniquet-Aluminum, chest seal, and first aid kit.

The company aims to leverage CMEF, an internationally recognized platform covering the entire medical device industry, to showcase its technology and products while gaining insights into the industry's evolving landscape. The Expo is expected to draw nearly 4,000 brands from over 20 countries, showcasing tens of thousands of products into the limelight.

Rhino Rescue's ADV-PRO pneumothorax needle stands out as a flagship product in the company's portfolio. With an impressively quick application time of just four seconds, this needle is remarkably user-friendly. Its design guarantees consistent operation times, irrespective of the user's familiarity with the product. Furthermore, the needle's unique valve can be operated blindly, significantly reducing the risk of error.

Other key products include:

"This exhibition is a tremendous opportunity for us," said Jenny Lee, CEO of Rhino Rescue. "It allows us to exchange insights on the latest industry technology and trends. With our extensive technical patents, international exhibit experience, and membership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), interacting with diverse markets helps us continuously enhance our products, improving the effectiveness of rescue operations and saving more lives."

Rhino Rescue played a vital role in international COVID-19 relief efforts. Their innovative products have saved countless lives annually and continue to contribute to emergency medical rescue. Learn more at https://rhinorescuestore.com/.

About Rhino Rescue

Founded in 2010, Rhino Rescue (a division of EMSRUN Technology Co., Ltd.) Focused on pre-hospital emergency care products, and serve international and domestic emergency rescue services, providing rapid, efficient, and scientific solutions for emergency transport.  

As your professional partners in lifesaving medical equipment and training, we are committed to delivering critical solutions for combatants, first responders, and pre-hospital medical service providers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257148/Rhino_Rescue_CMEF_Booth_Hall_14_14A52.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rhino-rescue-to-unveil-innovative-emergency-products-at-88th-cmef-301968756.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza key highlight first aid kit China International Medical Equipment Fair key
Vedi anche
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa
News to go
Roma, si appropriavano di buoni fruttiferi giacenti: 3 arresti
News to go
Calcio, oggi in campo Atalanta, Roma e Fiorentina
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Milano, arrestato noto rapper Shiva per tentato omicidio
News to go
Rottamazione cartelle esattoriali, scadenza il 31 ottobre
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza