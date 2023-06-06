Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:39
comunicato stampa

Scientific Research Report Highlights Medit i700 wireless, Medit i700, and Medit i600 as Top Intraoral Scanners in Dentistry

06 giugno 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent transnational questionnaire study conducted by the Institute of Digital Dentistry(iDD) has recognized the Medit i700 wireless and Medit i700 as the top two intraoral scanners in dentistry. Furthermore, the study ranked the Medit i600 among the top four scanners. This groundbreaking research involved 1,072 respondents from 109 different countries and spanned over three quarters.

The objective of the study was to explore the user experience of intraoral scanners in dentistry. Participants were asked to evaluate various scanners based on multiple factors, including speed, support system, accessibility, price, and overall quality. The results revealed that the Medit i700 wireless and Medit i700 emerged as the best preferred choices among dental professionals worldwide, with the Medit i600 also receiving significant recognition.

Dr. Donghwan Kim, one of key opinion leaders of Medit, commented on the performance of Medit scanners: "The Medit i700 wireless and Medit i700 have truly transformed our practice. These scanners provide exceptional speed, reliable support, ease of accessibility, competitive pricing, and overall excellent quality. Additionally, the Medit Link software platform offers a wide range of free apps that enhance productivity and streamline workflows."

The Medit i700 wireless and Medit i700 incorporate advanced scanning technology that enables precise and detailed digital impressions. These features contribute to accurate diagnoses and streamlined treatment planning. The wireless functionality of the i700 wireless and the seamless wired connectivity of the i700 provide flexibility and convenience for dental professionals.

Medit, as a global leader in dental technology, continues to prioritize innovation and customer satisfaction. By developing cutting-edge solutions, the company addresses the evolving needs of dental professionals worldwide.

"We aim to provide dental practitioners with reliable, accurate, and user-friendly scanners that enhance their workflows and improve patient outcomes," said GB Ko, the CEO at Medit. "We are thrilled that our scanners have been recognized in this study, validating our commitment to excellence in dental technology."

For more information about the Medit i700 wireless, Medit i700, Medit i600, and other advanced dental solutions offered by Medit, please visit www.medit.com.

The full Scientific Research Report can be accessed here: [https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0020653923000680?fbclid=PAAaYdwTWkajf4Yw_cHvdKuDt8Q37LxOF3Mz978BIyk9Ofavd5pTfgoGz_Ty8]

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091823/1st_image.jpg    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091824/2nd_image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scientific-research-report-highlights-medit-i700-wireless-medit-i700-and-medit-i600-as-top-intraoral-scanners-in-dentistry-301841195.html

