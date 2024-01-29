Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ClariMed Announces Liz Wellwood as New Head of Quality and Launches Comprehensive Quality Assurance Services

29 gennaio 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development, today announced the strategic appointment of Liz Wellwood as Head of Quality, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in quality assurance and signaling the expansion of its service offerings.

Liz Wellwood is an accomplished professional with over 15 years of experience in quality management and operations, predominantly in the medical device sector. Liz will lead ClariMed's quality initiatives and spearhead the development of new Quality service offerings.

ClariMed is also introducing a suite of quality assurance services that address each stage of medical device development, meeting stringent quality standards while enhancing usability and user experience. These include:

Liz Wellwood commented, "I'm eager to grow ClariMed's Quality practice and continue to align our QA services with human factors in medical device development. This integrated approach is key to delivering high-quality, user-friendly, and practical products."

"We are thrilled to have Liz join our team," said Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed. "Quality as a service furthers our Quality by Design mantra. You can't build quality in at the end it has to be built along the way."

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Monique GarrettMGarrett@PrismWorksOnline.com1.484.363.1773

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991389/4513646/ClariMed___Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarimed-announces-liz-wellwood-as-new-head-of-quality-and-launches-comprehensive-quality-assurance-services-302044791.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza as Head of Quality Launches Comprehensive as ClariMed Announces
Vedi anche
News to go
Soldati Usa uccisi, Iran nega responsabilità ma Biden: "Chiederemo conto a tutti i responsabili"
News to go
Stop anche dall'Austria a finanziamenti agenzia Onu per i rifugiati palestinesi
News to go
Giorni della merla con sole e caldo e a febbraio sarà primavera
News to go
Addio a Sandra Milo, l'attrice 'musa' di Fellini morta a 90 anni
News to go
Pagamenti digitali in Italia: li scelgono nove giovani su dieci
Gaza, Tajani: "Accordo per curare 100 bimbi in Italia"
News to go
Frequentare la scuola allunga la vita: lo studio
News to go
Tumore ai polmoni, speranza da un nuovo farmaco
News to go
Australian Open, trionfa Sinner
News to go
Lavoro, italiani poco ambiziosi: più spazio alla vita privata
News to go
Arabia Saudita dice sì agli alcolici: ma solo per diplomatici
News to go
Uomini vittima di violenza, arriva numero 1523


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza