100 Foreign Volunteers from 38 Countries Compete to be Urban Narrators at Yellow Crane Tower

th CISM World Games will soon take place in Wuhan in October 2019. Wuhan's landmark Yellow Crane Tower launched the Selection of 2019 Yellow Crane Tower Foreign Volunteers this March, with the theme "Meeting Military World Games, Telling Stories of Wuhan". Over 1,000 foreign students in Wuhan signed up for the event, and eventually 91 students from 38 countries including Canada, Russia, Thailand and South Africa were selected as candidate volunteers for Yellow Crane Tower Park. The contestants told stories of Wuhan through ancient poem recitation, martial arts demonstration, calligraphy demonstration and other shows. Yellow Crane Tower will continuously provide theoretical and practical training to the candidate volunteers at the next stage and assess them in September. All qualifiers through assessment will go on duty in October as narrators for global tourists.

"We hope that Yellow Crane Tower will become a window through which the world learns about China and open up a new path for foreign students to learn and disseminate Chinese traditional culture, stories of Wuhan and Yellow Crane Tower culture," said a head of Yellow Crane Tower Park.

Located in Wuhan, Hubei Province, Yellow Crane Tower is at where the Yangtze River and Beijing-Guangzhou Railway meet. With unique geographical location and poems handed down from generation to generation, it is a famous cultural tower well balancing natural landscape with humanistic landscape, and enjoys the reputation of "No. 1 tower in the world".

