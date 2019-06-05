Global Citizen Forum Launches Membership Community

Exceptional benefits include access to a network of global leaders, especially curated events, and the opportunity to create a lasting impact

MONTREAL, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Citizen Forum introduces its membership-based community that offers year-long access to events and experiences around the world with a global network of friends and partners committed to unlocking the potential of global citizenship as an engine for positive change.

By unlocking a network of government, business and thought leaders, members will reinvent their experience and impact as global citizens through a diverse community that nurtures the values of inclusion, tolerance, equality and collaboration. The Global Citizen Forum will allow members to reach beyond borders, while turning promising contacts into thriving opportunities.

Incorporated as a non-profit in Montreal, Canada, the Global Citizen Forum is proud to announce the appointment of its Advisory Board consisting of Cherie Blair, Head of the Cherie Blair Women's Foundation; Wyclef Jean, Grammy Award-Winning Artist; Irina Bokova, Former Director-General of UNESCO; Hon. Sergio Marchi, Former Minister Citizenship & Immigration of Canada; and Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, a member of the Royal family of Qatar.

"We are delighted to have such high level and inspirational figures in our community. The Advisory board and the new membership program are a major step forward in the development of the Global Citizen Forum, which is set to become the leading platform for advocacy on mobility and migration," said Talimka Yordanova, chief executive officer of the Global Citizen Forum.

Members of the Global Citizen Forum can participate in dialogue on global issues during specially curated events, workshops, trainings and experiences. These include access to regional and thematical GCF gatherings during the UNGA in New York City, WEF in Davos, Expo 2020 in Dubai, as well as partnering networks such as Concordia Summit, Global Blockchain Business Council and many others.

The Global Citizen Forum has also redefined its purpose to incorporate five core pillars — governance, technology, mobility, sustainability and culture. These pillars represent the fundamental building blocks of global citizenship and are used as channels for dialogue and measurable impact.

"As citizens of the world, we understand that global challenges are not defined by borders, regions or nationalities and we share a social conscience to address and overcome them," said Armand Arton, founder of the Global Citizen Forum.

In addition to the year-long events and experiences, members are invited to the GCF Annual Summit hosted in different parts of the world. The 5th edition, The Future of Human Mobility, will be hosted in Yerevan on October 10-12, 2019.

From Heads of State, government officials, members of royal families, to ambassadors and diplomats, business leaders and bankers, as well as artists, designers, sports personalities, and celebrities, more than 500 attendees are expected to attend the Annual Summit in Yerevan.

This will build on the progress of previous editions held in Dubai, Toronto, Monaco, and Montenegro, with guests that included the late Mr. Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations; Mr. José Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission; Ms. Irina Bokova, director-general of UNESCO; the Hon. Gaston A. Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda; Mr Robert De Niro, award-winning actor and director; and Eve, Grammy-winning artist.

About the Global Citizen Forum

The Global Citizen Forum® is a Canadian non-profit organization driven by a global community of leaders and catalyzers unlocking the potential of global citizenship. Founded by Armand Arton, the forum aims to foster dialogue with policymakers and stakeholders who seek to tackle issues related to global citizenship.

Media Enquiries Mr. Rupert Wrightmedia@globalcitizenforum.org +44 (0) 7557-371908