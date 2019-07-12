Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1 Arrives on TIDAL July 20

th at 10:00 am ET. NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIDAL, announced that critically acclaimed documentary, 'Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1' will stream on the global music and entertainment platform starting on July 20at 10:00 am ET.

here . Unbanned explores the dynamic life of AJ1 from its unlikely origins to its role in disrupting NBA rules, birthing sneaker culture, and influencing a social and cultural revolution. Members can further explore the impact and influence of Michael Jordan in TIDAL's expertly curated "Check The Rhyme: Michael Jordan" playlist

"The Air Jordan 1 is an icon that has transcended sports, music and movies to become a cross-cultural global phenomenon," said Tony Gervino, TIDAL's SVP of Culture and Content. "This is a sneaker that connects generations and is an integral part of the zeitgeist for which TIDAL curates a daily soundtrack."

TIDAL members will be able to watch the documentary beginning on July 20 on TIDAL.com/Unbanned. Members in New York and Berlin can enter for a chance to attend the launch events via TIDAL's social channels.

