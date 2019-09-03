Armani beauty Honors Cinematography in the Presence of Cate Blanchett During the Venice Film Festival

th Venice International Film Festival, hosted an exclusive dinner in Venice to honor cinematography. VENICE, Italy, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Armani beauty, main sponsor of the 76Venice International Film Festival, hosted an exclusive dinner in Venice to honor cinematography.

The dinner gathered the brand's Global Beauty Ambassador Cate Blanchett; the brand's faces Barbara Palvin, Sara Sampaio, Greta Ferro and Madisin Rian; international talents amongst whom Catherine Deneuve, Nicholas Hoult, Isabelle Huppert, Alessandra Mastronardi, Alice Pagani, Elodie Yung; and other notable guests, amongst whom Michelle Hunziker, Tina Kunakey, and Nicole Warne.

Armani beauty's partnership with the 76th Venice Film Festival further strengthens the relationship the brand has with the world of filmmaking and comes as a celebration of Giorgio Armani's life-long love of the cinema. Over the years, the designer has created the costumes for a range of movies, from, most famously, American Gigolo in 1980, creating a wardrobe for Richard Gere, to The Untouchables, Gattaca, Stealing Beauty, Shaft, the Batman series, The Tuxedo, De-Lovely, Fair Game, The Social Network, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Hanna, A Most Violent Year, and The Wolf of Wall Street, to name a few.

To celebrate the partnership with the Venice International Film Festival, Armani beauty has unveiled a limited edition of its iconic lip colour: LIP MAESTRO. On this occasion, star-shade 400 – the signature Armani red – has been infused with refined golden pearls and comes in a golden pack.

