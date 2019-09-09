Guangdong Film Exhibition and "Understanding China" International Meeting Held in Italy

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Between September 3 and 4, the 2019 China (Guangdong) Film European Exhibition sponsored by Guangdong Provincial Film Administration, China-Italy Friendship Stories Communications cum "Understanding China" Guangzhou International Meeting Italy Roadshow, "Guangdong Today" Photo Show and other activities sponsored by information offices of Guangdong and Guangzhou governments were held in Italy. A number of Italian filmdom, entrepreneurs and audiences watched South China's films, listened to China-Italy friendship stories and enjoyed the charm of oriental culture together.

Communication makes civilization colorful, and mutual learning makes it plentiful. The 2019 China (Guangdong) Film European Exhibition presented five films and one trailer to the audience, consisting of the 4KGuangdong Opera film Tale of The White Snake: Love featuring dense local characteristics and shocking vision effect, the aesthetic and exquisite cartoon Boonie Bears: Fantastic Space, the complicated and absurd feature Silent Witness, the Photographer reflecting the vicissitudes and innovative development over the four decades since China's reform and opening-up, and the kungfu film Shock Wave praising brave and heroic Hong Kong police officers. The exhibition provided a platform for Italian people to learn about Guangdong films as well as a communication and cooperation opportunity for film workers from both sides.

On Lido Islet of the water city Venice, the Guangdong Film Delegation and delegates of ANICA jointly inaugurated the 2019 China (Guangdong) Film European Exhibition. Special promotion events were held for films China in Changes and Tale of The White Snake: Love as well as Foshan South Film and TV Center. Zhujiang Film Group, Beijing Heguang Flim & TV Co., Ltd. signed an agreement with Italian producer to co-shoot Survivor. Huayu (Guangdong) International signed Guangdong Film Export & Italian Film Import Agreement with Xinhua Net Europe Ltd. Guangdong filmdom delegates made in-depth communications with ANICA and other Italian institutions. China's first 4KGuangdong Opera film Tale of The White Snake: Love was presented on Venice International Film Festival, one of European three major film festivals. Chinese and Italian audience jointly enjoyed the unique charm of the traditional Guangdong Opera.

In the world art capital Milan, people also enjoyed "Guangdong Today"Photo Show, a presentation of 36 photos on South China's scenery, Guangdong's innovative development and achievements during its reform and opening-up. Five films and one trailer made a collective debut in Endo Film Palace. The Information Office of Guangdong Provincial People's Government selected more than 10 China-Italy friendship stories on cultural exchanges, cooperative innovation and joint development to share with Italian literati and entrepreneurs in Visconte Royal Palace. The press conference for the premiere of Marco Poloby Guangzhou Opera House Orchestra in Italy was also held to further convey Chinese people's friendliness and sincerity to worldwide people, boost cultural exchanges and enable the world to Understand China.

