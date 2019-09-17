Desperados Welcomes Party Ideas from All Over the World for One Epic House Party

- Desperados has thrown the world's largest crowdsourced party, bringing to life consumers' epic party ideas, like an eight-armed bartender so no time was wasted queuing for drinks

- After finding that 74% of people believe partying unites people, Desperados partnered with Elrow and Skream to create the most welcoming house party

- 3,000 guests walked over a giant welcome mat made of unwelcoming newspaper clippings, allowing them to leave the noise of the outside world at the door as they entered the party

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Desperados reached new levels of wild experimentation by welcoming partygoers and all their epic party ideas under one roof, to create the world's largest crowdsourced party. Partnering with party legends Elrow and UK dance music pioneer, Skream, Desperados transformed Magazine, one of London's newest venues, into the most welcoming house party and turned people's wild party ideas into a reality.

Skream said, "Dancefloors are the most welcoming places on earth. They bring people together in a space where everyone can unplug and let go. So, my idea was to take this up a notch, to throw the most epic house party where everyone and their ideas are welcome."

In pursuit to be the most welcoming house party, Desperados conducted research to uncover people's perceptions towards party culture and common annoyances on the dancefloor – all to create an epic night out shaped by partygoers themselves (Markettiers, 2019)*:

Across 2019, Desperados challenged consumers to enter their epic party ideas through social media using #WeAreTheParty, bringing the most epic ones to life. Some of the other ideas present at the Epic House Party included:

Diederik Vos, Global Brand Director and chief party curator, Desperados, commented, "Parties are the perfect place to unleash creativity and we wanted to embrace this by giving partygoers around the world an opportunity to shape their own adventures. For this act, we worked with partygoers from across the world, to bring to life what they want from a party experience."

is the main event in a yearlong series of acts titled 'Epic Parties Imagined by You', where Desperados ignites the party spirit by collaborating with partygoers to bring their most epic ideas to life. Through the series, events have been hosted in some of Europe's leading party cities including Amsterdam, Warsaw, Berlin and Barcelona.

*Desperados partnered with Markettiers to conduct a study on UK Millennials (2019)

