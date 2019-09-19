Top Indonesian homeware designers from BEKRAF draw international success at Maison et Objet 2019

the Indonesian Agency for Creative Economy (BEKRAF) have successfully debuted at Paris' Maison et Objet 2019, enticing thousands of international visitors with Indonesian handmade furniture, houseware, and lifestyle equipment under the theme of "Tropical Living". PARIS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-four Indonesian homeware designers fromhave successfully debuted at Paris' Maison et Objet 2019, enticing thousands of international visitors with Indonesian handmade furniture, houseware, and lifestyle equipment under the theme of "Tropical Living".

The designers are part of a group called "IDentities" created by BEKRAF, the Indonesian Society of Interior Designer (HDII) and the Embassy of Indonesia in Paris to showcase locally produced Indonesian products. The 24 designers include Djalin, Kayou, Du'Anyam, Vivere, Super Rattan, BIKA, and Spedagi.

Following the success of Maison et Objet 2019, these handcrafted creations will be exhibited at The Shangri-La Paris, September 23, 2019, supported by the Embassy of Indonesia in Paris.

"It has been a successful debut for our designers to connect with over 300 international visitors from almost 40 countries. Apart from the home country, the majority of visitors were coming from Belgium, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, and United States, proving the international recognition of Indonesia as a hub of creative industries," said Joshua Simandjuntak, Deputy Chairman for Marketing of the Indonesian Agency for Creative Economy (BEKRAF).

The products that drew the most attention during the event include locally produced Indonesian contemporary-style wicker furniture built of natural materials such as rattan. Indonesian rattan has been popular in the European market. Moreover, 80% of world's rattan used for furniture are from Indonesia.

Djalin is one designer that uses this in-demand material to produce its lounge chair and daybed. Using a meticulous weaving technique of rattan and synthetic fiber,these two products which symbolizes Kalimantan's Enggang bird and tropical colours in Indonesia are among the star products at the show.

Vivere's rattan dining chair also attracted much attention with its traditional weaving wrapped around a bold black color rattan frame together with a subtle fabric color combination, while SuperRattan's rattan divider and armchair wowed interested buyers with the delicate of Indonesian heritage in contemporary design.

Other star pieces are Kayou's wooden furniture and Du'Anyam's handmade wicker basket. Both brands and their products hold a strong social value, in helping empower Indonesian local artisans and weavers to improve their livelihoods.

"Our product is handcrafted by local craftsmen from Jepara who utilizes wood from their town in Central Java. Merging their traditional craft with contemporary minimalist design, we aim to educate our Jepara's artisans with the latest homeware design's trends, which will make their products more attractive to international buyers," said Alexandre Alvin, founder of Kayou.

Traditional Indonesian craftsmanship also stood out among international homeware products including Bika's wooden side table that comprises of a design of right-angled triangle, as well as Spedagi's bamboo bicycle that was inspired by a roof design in Indonesian local village settlements. Made of a rigid and robust bamboo strips, the slim, geometric design bicycle frame containing local Indonesian culture was popular among overseas visitors.

