Royal Canadian Mint Celebrates 75th Anniversary of V-E Day on 2020 Proof Silver Dollar

OTTAWA, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Seventy-five years after Canadian soldiers and their allies liberated Western Europe in the closing months of the Second World War, the Royal Canadian Mint is dedicating its annual Proof Silver Dollar to their memory. This exceptional collectible features the artwork of accomplished coin designer Pandora Young, who has vividly illustrated the outpouring of emotion of civilians cheering the victorious troops. In tribute to each military branch, the distinct silhouettes of a sailor, soldier and airman stand out in a mirror-like finish before a thankful crowd. A large "V" for victory at the centre of the coin and a 1945-2020 double date complete the design. This same illustration appears in the 2020 Fine Silver Proof Set, which features selective gold plating on the "V" and the rim of the Proof Silver Dollar. That special coin accompanies 99.99% pure silver versions of Canada's 2020 circulation coins. These memorable keepsakes, and many others offered in the first product launch of 2020, are available as of today.

th Anniversary of V-E Day. The reverse design by Guelph, Ontario artist Laurie McGaw is a V-E Day salute to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). Against a "V" for Victory backdrop, a wing commander is flanked by a pilot on his right and a waving member of the RCAF Women's Division on his left. The pilot flashes a victory sign and the commander raises his hand to salute as a Spitfire fighter plane flies overhead. The airman's silhouette from the 2020 Proof Silver Dollar transforms into an exquisitely detailed engraving on the 2020 $100 14-Karat Gold Coin – 75Anniversary of V-E Day. The reverse design by Guelph, Ontario artist Laurie McGaw is a V-E Day salute to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). Against a "V" for Victory backdrop, a wing commander is flanked by a pilot on his right and a waving member of the RCAF Women's Division on his left. The pilot flashes a victory sign and the commander raises his hand to salute as a Spitfire fighter plane flies overhead.

The Mint highlights another chapter in Canadian history on the 2020 $200 Pure Gold Coin – Early Canadian History: New France, designed by artist Alan Daniel. It depicts New France pioneer Louis Hébert and his family clearing land to grow crops for Samuel de Champlain'sHabitation, the 1608 settlement that would become Quebec City. Daniel has derived the location of Hébert's land from Champlain's own drawing of his settlement, with the fortifications visible in the background of the coin's design.

