Spin Master Takes Home Two Major Awards at the UK Toy of the Year Awards

www.spinmaster.com ) a leading global children's entertainment company, received two major awards from the UK's Toy Industry Awards presented by the British Toy & Hobby Association (BTHA) and the Toy Retailers Association. TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY;) a leading global children's entertainment company, received two major awards from the UK's Toy Industry Awards presented by the British Toy & Hobby Association (BTHA) and the Toy Retailers Association.

® Pre-School Range of the Year for a second year in a row. Additionally, the BTHA named Spin Master's newly launched DC toy Batman ® 12inch Deluxe Figure with Rapid Change Utility Belt as one of the 'Toy Fair Heroes', selected by an independent panel of industry judges and the BTHA, recognizing the most exciting and creative toys launched at Toy Fair. In a ceremony held on the first day of the London Toy Fair, Spin Master was named Global Supplier of the Year and PAW PatrolPre-School Range of the Year for a second year in a row. Additionally, the BTHA named Spin Master's newly launched DC toy Batman12inch Deluxe Figure with Rapid Change Utility Belt as one of the 'Toy Fair Heroes', selected by an independent panel of industry judges and the BTHA, recognizing the most exciting and creative toys launched at Toy Fair.

"It's a great honour for Spin Master to once again be recognized with these important industry awards, a true reflection of our team's dedication to both product innovation and partnerships," said Ben Gadbois, Spin Master's Global President and COO. "Spin Master is committed to continuous innovation and we are excited to unveil our 2020 line up that is sure to encourage creativity and ultimately make life more fun."

"We're delighted to be recognized at this prestigious industry event, an amazing start to another new year in this fantastic industry!" said Hedley Barnes, General Manager Europe. "In addition to accolades for our brands, it is wonderful to be acknowledged for Spin Master's part within the global toy industry, something we take pride in achieving."

These awards come just weeks before the North American Toy Fair, which takes place in New York February 22-25, 2020. Spin Master has been nominated for seven Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards from the US Toy Industry Association and Women in Toys (WIT) Wonder Woman Awards.

About Spin Master

www.spinmaster.com ) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer ® , Bakugan ® , Erector ® by Meccano ® , Hatchimals ® , Air Hogs ® and PAW Patrol ® . Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia. Spin Master (TSX: TOY;) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer, Bakugan, Erectorby Meccano, Hatchimals, Air Hogsand PAW Patrol. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.