Centuries Pass by Between the Seed of an Oak Tree to the Drop of LOUIS XIII

In a landscape where the demand for instant gratification is at its climax, LOUIS XIII' cellar master is a time-changer by thinking a century ahead.

Baptiste Loiseau is remaking for the first time since 1917 handmade oak casks, as a legacy for the century to come.

click here PARIS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the film of the project,

Inspired by the perpetually moving cycle of Time, LOUIS XIII's Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau is constantly preserving the past and preparing the future using precious elements from the present.

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8684751-centuries-between-oak-tree-to-louis-xiii/ To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

The eaux-de-vie for LOUIS XIII Cognac are matured in dedicated French oak casks.

Totally handmade in the French oak forests, they play a critical role in the aromatic development of LOUIS XIII cognac. These centennial tierçons are irreplaceable.

Watched over by generations of Cellar Masters, their fine staves allow the delicate exchange between the eaux‐de‐vie, the wood and the cool air in our cellars.

They are carefully restored as the years go by using the old staves of another: a sacrifice that led LOUIS XIII Cellar Master to find out how to remake them for the LOUIS XIII to come.

In March 2020, few casks will be made in Cognac, gathering the most skilled master coopers.

"Time is my raw material. From the seed of the magnificent oak for our ageing tierçons to the creation of the final blend of LOUIS XIII, centuries pass by - decades of dedicated craftsmanship and slow, steady maturation" Baptiste Loiseau, LOUIS XIII's Cellar Master

click here For the press page,

www.louisxiii-cognac.com Visit our website:

Please drink responsibly

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083774/LOUIS_XIII.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777273/LOUIS_VIII_Cognac_Logo.jpg Photo -Logo -