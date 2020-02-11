The Dead Daisies Announce European Summer Dates - Rock Band To Kick Off Global 2020 Tour

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dead Daisies' 2020 Global Tour will kick off with a massive European Summer Tour playing with both Judas Priest & Foreigner and performing at some of rocks most coveted festivals including Graspop Belgium and Hellfest France as well as headline performances.

The Daisies welcome Glenn Hughes to the band (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion). Glenn has taken over lead vocals and bass guitar, joining guitarists Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake and Dio), David Lowy (Mink and Red Phoenix) and drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English and Hardline).

The Daisies have supercharged their front line through Hughes' rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity. He is a true original, inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, with a rich history of music that features some of rock's absolute heavy weights.

"I love performing live, the moment is NOW. I'm really looking forward to going out on tour with the Daisies and playing as many stages across the planet as possible. Writing and recording the new album was euphoric and I can't wait for you all to hear this Epic. Peace and Love see you soon GH". – Glenn Hughes

The upcoming, yet-untitled album, recorded by Producer Ben Grosse at La Fabrique Studio in the South of France is slated for a late-May release to coincide with the Tour.

Rock is Indeed Alive & Well and here to stay.

DON'T MISS IT!

EUROPEAN SUMMER TOUR DATES

www.thedeaddaisies.com/european-tour-2020 Tickets:

MAY29 - Turock, Essen Germany

JUNE01 - Song Festival Ground, Tallinn Estonia (with Judas Priest)03 - Yubileyny Hall, St Petersburg Russia (with Judas Priest)05 - Megasport Arena, Moscow Russia (with Judas Priest)09 - Lucerna Music Bar, Prague Czech Republic10 - Hirsch, Nuremberg Germany12 - Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf Austria13 - Freilichtbuhne Killesberg, Stuttgart Germany (with Foreigner)16 - Spodek, Katowice Poland (with Foreigner)18 - Rock The Ring Festival, Hinwil Switzerland20 - Hellfest Festival, Clisson France21 - Graspop Festival, Dessel Belgium23 - Stadtpark, Hamburg Vienna (with Foreigner)24 - Arena, Oberhausen Germany (with Judas Priest)27 - Rock The Night Festival, Madrid Spain30 - Melkweg, Amsterdam Netherlands

JULY01 - Schlachthof, Wiesbaden Germany03 - Capitol, Hannover Germany04 - MMC, Bratislava Slovakia07 - Conrad Sohm, Dornbirn Austria 08 - Live Club, Milan Italy10 - Backstage Werk, Munich Germany11 - Columbia Theater, Berlin Germany13 - Budapest Arena, Budapest Hungary (with Judas Priest)14 - Arena Stozice, Ljubljana Slovenia (with Judas Priest)17 - Faliro Olympic Indoor Hall, Athens Greece (with Judas Priest)19 - Midalidare Estates, Sofia Bulgaria (with Judas Priest)21 - Arenele Romaine, Bucharest Romania (with Judas Priest)

www.thedeaddaisies.com Facebook: facebook.com/TheDeadDaisies Twitter: twitter.com/TheDeadDaisies Instagram: instagram.com/thedeaddaisies YouTube: youtube.com/TheDeadDaisies Website:Facebook:Twitter:Instagram:YouTube: