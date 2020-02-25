ACC Art Books Presents "LOUIS XIII Cognac: The Thesaurus"

INTERWEAVING FACT AND FICTION, THIS IMMERSIVE ART BOOK TRIBUTE TO COGNAC LOUIS XIII IS AVAILABLE AS OF APRIL 2020.

WOODBRIDGE, England, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACC Art Books, the British publisher of numerous luxury brand stories, unveils "LOUIS XIII Cognac: The Thesaurus", an art book that will guide the reader to the heart of one of the world's most luxurious spirit on earth.

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8688851-acc-art-books-louis-xiii-cognac-thesaurus/ To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

"LOUIS XIII COGNAC THE THESAURUS" IS DIVIDED INTO 13 CHAPTERS, EACH DIVIDED INTO 2 EPISODES: ONE "MOVIE", ONE DOCUMENTARY.

Each one captures a key moment in this spirit's life. The book encompasses the past, present and future of the LOUIS XIII, from the 16th to the 22nd century. Fictive tales, inspired by real events, are presented alongside speculative futuristic anecdotes, interspersed with authentic news reports and interviews, original illustrations, and captivating photography.

IT HAS NO BEGINNING, MIDDLE OR END.

Disregarding conventional storytelling devices, this art book promises an immersive experience that reflects the perpetual cycle of time, celebrating the history and mystery of the LOUIS XIII legacy in a way never seen before.

Time in the Thesaurus is twisted, turned and shaped in surprising ways, and conventional storytelling techniques are ignored as the narrative jumps from a century to another, and back again. This immersive masterpiece offers readers an exceptional gift, allowing them to delve deeply into the distant origins of the House. The engaging stories feature characters and situations, both real and invented, interspersed with authentic documents and supported by original illustrations and graceful photography.

LOUIS XIII COGNAC: THE THESAURUS

Retail price: £150 Available in selected bookstores worldwide and on Amazon, as of April 2020Author: Farid ChenouneEditor: Karen HowesOriginator and producer: Hervé LandryPublisher: ACC Art BooksISBN number: 9781851499014

About ACC Art Books

ACC Art Books: beautiful books about creative arts, mixing 50 plus years of tradition with the finest in contemporary art and design. ACC Art Books is the leader in arts publishing and distribution. Our community reaches around the world and collects the best in illustrated publishing in one place.

