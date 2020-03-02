From Secret Agent to Icon: The Royal Mint Launches Its James Bond Collection With a First - a 7 Kilo Gold Coin

th James Bond film. The collection includes a number of Royal Mint firsts – a 7 kilo gold coin, which is the largest coin with the highest face value to be produced in the Mint's 1,100-year history and the world's first James Bond bar in gold and silver, featuring all of James Bond film titles. LONDON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Mint has announced the launch of its James Bond commemorative coin and gold bar collection ahead of the release of the 25James Bond film. The collection includes a number of Royal Mint firsts – a 7 kilo gold coin, which is the largest coin with the highest face value to be produced in the Mint's 1,100-year history and the world's first James Bond bar in gold and silver, featuring all of James Bond film titles.

Just one 7 kilo gold coin will be created and it has been designed by Royal Mint designer Laura Clancy, as part of the James Bond Special Issue range, which also includes 2 kilo gold, 1 kilo gold and 5oz gold and silver coins. Laura has placed the DB5 centre stage, with its famous BMT 216A number plate and gun barrel surround.

A combination of traditional engraving methods and modern techniques are applied when producing the 7 kilo gold coin. CNC engraving machines are used to carefully cut the design onto the coin and finally, the coin is then hand polished to ensure the finish is elevated to the highest possible standard, and finally areas of the design are frosted (given a matt finish) using laser cutters.

In addition to the James Bond commemorative coin collection, The Royal Mint is also launching the world's first James Bond precious metal bar available in gold and silver. The bar will contain every James Bond film title on the background including the title of the upcoming 2020 film No Time to Die. The precious metal bar will be available to be purchased from mid-March.

As well as the larger coins, the Bond collection also features three additional coin designs which when placed together reveal the famous 007 motif. The first coin from the series has the profile of the classic Bond Car, the Aston Martin DB5. The two remaining coins feature the famous submarine car that appeared in The Spy Who Loved Me and Bond's dinner jacket, his go-to outfit through the decades.

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint said, "James Bond is a global icon that has captured the public's imagination for generations. We are thrilled to be unveiling our James Bond commemorative coin collection to celebrate the release of the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die. The James Bond collection celebrates everything that is synonymous with the quintessentially British spy and also includes a Royal Mint first – the 7 kilo gold coin."

The three coins are available in several editions, from a Brilliant Uncirculated version to precious metal coins in silver and gold proof. Furthermore, the Inspired Innovation editions include micro-text of the twenty-five film titles which require a magnifying glass to read.

The Royal Mint Experience, based in South Wales, is launching a new exhibition called 'Currency Undercover' which tells the story of how gold, sovereigns and currency from around the globe have been used in undercover operations throughout history. The exhibition features a briefcase to transport Sovereigns in the 1963 James Bond film 'From Russia with Love'.

www.royalmint.com/JamesBond To view the full James Bond collection visit