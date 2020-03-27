Empire State Building In Partnership With iHeartMedia's Z100 To Kick Off Nightly Music-To-Light Shows

NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) and iHeartMedia (Nasdaq: IHRT) today announce their partnership to reach those sheltering at home with New York's Z100's radio waves and Empire State Building's world-famous tower lights. On Friday, March 27, at 9:00 p.m., the tower of the Empire State Building will illuminate the New York City skyline and beam iHeartMedia's Z100 with a light show synced to the modern era anthem of New York City, Alicia Keys'Empire State of Mind. The song will also be available to stream on the iHeartRadio app.

To keep the light of New York City bright, the light show will replay on Saturday, March 28, and then again from Monday, March 30 through Thursday, April 2. On Sunday, March 29, the Empire State Building will shine in a dynamic heartbeat from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in support of the "FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA."

To honor the first responders who tackle this health crisis daily, Z100's Elvis Duran will kick off every light show at 8:55 p.m. with a spotlight interview to highlight the amazing individuals who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

ESRT's Empire State Building and IHRT's Z100 will premiere new shows each Friday night as we work together to beat COVID-19. Listen and watch for the announcement of a new music-to-light show that will premiere on Friday, April 3, and play nightly for one week.

Remember to comply with the directions of authorities and maintain social distance while you watch from your window, rooftop, or sidewalk. The power of iHeartMedia's Z100 and the icon of New York City, the Empire State Building, join to help our city, our country, and our world heal and maintain perspective. Additionally, the show, designed by world-renowned lighting artist Marc Brickman, will be streamed on the Empire State Building's

Facebook

page.

"The Empire State Building has always served as an international symbol of hope, of challenges overcome, and of New York City itself," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO, ESRT. "With iHeartRadio, the radio network of America, she provides comfort and inspiration to New Yorkers, America, and the world."

The public is invited to join the conversation by posting a video of themselves to their social media pages with the hashtag #EmpireStateBuilding and #iHeartNewYork tagging both the Empire State Building and iHeartRadio to share how we are all still able to connect with each other.

"New Yorkers always find a way to unite and encourage one another during challenging times," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "Our hope is to continue to provide some comfort to our listeners through the healing powers of music, as we show our country's resilience and strength with a music-to-light show through New York icons Z100 and the Empire State Building."

About the Empire State Building Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building."

About Empire State Realty Trust Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building."

About iHeartMedia New York iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WHTZ-FM, WKTU-FM, WAXQ-FM, WWPR-FM, WLTW-FM and WOR-AM. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month.

