Vype Launches Week-Long Virtual Music Series to Connect with Fans

Acantha Lang, Lil Rice, and Okiem Join Forces with Vype to Deliver Intimate Performances to Keep At-Home Music Lovers Entertained

LONDON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a growing list of music gigs are being cancelled or postponed, musicians are still eager to connect with their fans. Vype, the e-cigarette brand dedicated to providing unique moments of inspiration, is launching a week-long, live music series from musician's homes – Routes of Inspiration. Inside.

Each performance will feature intimate conversations with up-and-coming musicians about how they find inspiration at home along with a one of a kind live music shows. Playing songs of resilience and hope, this free musical series is designed to inspire creative ways to connect while at home. The series will take place on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and will be streamed on Vype_worldwide Instagram page.

"We are committed to bringing inspiration to as many of our adult consumers as we can across the globe," says Elly Criticou, Vapour Category Director, British American Tobacco. "We are excited to continue to offer unique experiences that encourage people to find different ways to stay in touch with each other."

The music series will kick-off this week with New Orleans-born Acantha Lang on Tuesday 31

st

nd

rd

March at 5pm GMT; followed by composer and pianist Okiem on Thursday April 2at 5pm GMT and finishing the week with singer Lil Rice on Friday April 3at 5pm GMT. Performances will feature a range of musical genres including blues and soul, cinematic classical and country rock.

