Nashville Music Duo All Set To Anger Trump's Base With Controversial New Release

Brother Gabe's House tackle liberty, democracy, and the President in their new political hit

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This October 13th, Nashville-based southern rock duo BROTHER GABE'S HOUSE are exploding into election season with their fiercely political new single 'Mother Freedom' — and they're not afraid to speak their mind.

MOTHER FREEDOM (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

The song was penned by Gabriel Jordan (AKA Brother Gabe) as a response to the destruction of American democratic values that he, like most of the world, has witnessed with horror over the last four years. Beke Love (Brother Gabe vocalist), worked out the melody and brought his words to life.

Occasionally a song will surface at just the right time to define a crucial moment in American history — Bob Dylan's 'The Times They Are A-Changin'', for example, or Green Day's 'American Idiot'. These songs exploded on the American music scene equipped with enough zeitgeist to make them eternal. 'Mother Freedom' by Brother Gabe's House hums with that same potential.

"The lyrics came to me quickly. I almost felt as if Mother Freedom herself had grabbed my hand and taken the pen. I felt like a spectator actually." – GABRIEL JORDAN

As America faces economic uncertainty, pandemic and social unrest not seen since the 1960s, 'Mother Freedom' is the heart cry of a nation. With the country's most important presidential election in a century just weeks away, this powerful song could not be timelier.

'Mother Freedom' is the first single from the duo's debut album, set for release in March 2021.

'Mother Freedom' will be available on all digital streaming platforms from October 13

th

ABOUT BROTHER GABE'S HOUSEBrother Gabe's House is a southern rock duo based in Nashville, comprised of Gabriel Jordan and Beke Love who first met at a local writer's night. The pair soon formed Blended 328 — a country group that became a U.S. music ambassador, sharing American values with at-risk youth around the world. Although Blended 328 disbanded, Beke and Gabriel continue their music journey through Brother Gabe's House.

