Regenerate, Recycle, Resist: Innovation Restarts With WORTH Partnership Project at the Dutch Design Week

BRUSSELS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Design jewellery made with charcoal, modular lighting systems with remote control functions to customize the ambience of your surroundings, backpacks made of mycelium skin (a fungus organism): sustainability, customization and a strong incorporation of technology are the key drivers to the new generations of European designers who, under the Worth Partnership Project, an initiative funded by the COSME programme of the European Union, will take part in the

Virtual Dutch Design Week.

From October 17

th

rd

to 23, every morning at 10.00AM on the WORTH YouTube channel, 7 amazing videos will show how European designers have interpreted themes such as circular economy, digital production, use of high performance materials, social innovation and craftsmanship 4.0 on real products.

In addition to these initiatives, live on the

WORTH Partnership Project YouTube channel

, there will also be a series of exclusive webinars:

WORTH Partnership Project is Europe's largest creative incubator, with 152 selected projects involving 345 partners from 34 EU-COSME countries - from France to Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, as well as the Netherlands, Slovenia, Moldova, Estonia, Sweden, Finland, Montenegro, Serbia, etc. This European Commission project is a unique laboratory where European designers can experience the benefits of transnational collaborations and the participation of more than 500 million people in an internal market.

https://www.worthproject.eu/

Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314392/Worth_Partnership_Project.jpg