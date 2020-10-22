Pininfarina launches design competition for a new world

TORINO, Italy, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How design will have to approach the new world? On the occasion of its 90th anniversary, Pininfarina launches an international design competition that challenges students from all around the world to create something that expresses their dreams for the future: "Design Reset: New Dreams for a New World". An initiative engaging prestigious international schools that enables the community of creative young people to rethink what human experiences will be like in the New Normal.

Design has the ability to innovate continuously while enhancing the lives of people. As the whole approach to designing and life has been questioned during these times, Pininfarina, which operates in such various areas of design from product to architecture, UX/UI and all forms of transportation, has been particularly sensitive to the kind of future experiences that Design should deliver and that people might want to rethink or change completely after the pandemic.

The contest will involve the new generations to re-think a positive future way of moving and living thus submitting projects where product and experience come together.

The contest is free to enter for anyone over the age of 18 attending the following schools: China Academy of Art (China), Coventry University (UK), FH JOANNEUM Industrial Design (Austria), Hochschule München (Germany),IAAD-The Italian University for Design (Italy), Istituto Europeo di Design - Torino (Italy), ISD Rubika (France/India), National Institute of Design Ahmedabad (India), Politecnico di Torino (Italy), PRATT Institute (USA), Royal College of Art (UK), Strate School of Design (France), TsingHua University (China), Umeå Institute of Design- UID (Sweden), USP (Brazil).

Until March 2021 students will have the chance to submit their solutions inspired by three different themes:

The competition closes on March 31st, 2021.

st

, 2021. The winner of each category will be awarded a 6-month Internship at Pininfarina's design studios in Torino, Miami and Shanghai. A Special Chairman Award will go to the work that reserves a special attention to the Pininfarina design values. The DesignWanted Special Award to the best architectural vision will be awarded with the publication on designwanted.com.

More info:

designcontest.pininfarina.com

