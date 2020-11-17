ARTCELS launches Utility Coin 'ARTEM' in Q1 2021 ICO to facilitate safe and secure trades on its art investments platform
The ICO of ARTEM in Q1 2021 marks a major milestone in the development of ARTCELS, as the platform's core value proposition is validated by positive trends across the art, crypto and Fintech markets. ARTEM was developed in partnership with Domo Fintech, a start-up that specializes in providing Fintech and VR technology for the Art market. Upon release, ARTEM will be the instrument for investment and pay out transactions across the ARTCELS platform. ARTEM can also be converted into major currencies on Bittrex via the intermediary cryptocurrency, 4Art Coin, which is currently listed on the exchange. In this way, investors are afforded instant liquidity against the shares they own in ARTCELS' portfolio.
ARTCELS' founders contemporary art gallerist Elio D'Anna and commodities trader Gijs de Viet, set out to create a platform that would make blue-chip art investments more accessible to the younger emerging art investors market. 'Love for art' is central to the ARTCELS phenomenon and has seen the platform curate and broker an impressive inaugural portfolio, 'XXI', featuring works by blue-chip artists Kaws, George Condo, RETNA, Hirst, Jeff Koons and Banksy, as well as, works by globally renowned artists such as
ARTEM is a restricted utility coin available only to investors and members of ARTCELS, it launches Q1 2021.
