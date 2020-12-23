ITF World Tennis Tour Year in Numbers: Players make their mark in challenging year

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Tennis Federation Men's and Women's World Tennis Tour (WTT) has still seen almost 5,000 players compete in over 300 tournaments in 2020, with a number of impressive performances and milestones, despite the disruption of the calendar caused by the pandemic.

Four-time winners Alessandro Bega (ITA) and Kacper Zuk (POL) top the list for most titles on the Men's WTT. Lucas Catarina (MON) won a tour-leading 36 singles matches and Evan Furness (FRA) recorded the longest match-winning streak of the year with 19 consecutive wins in October and November, picking up three consecutive M15 titles in the process.

Qinwen Zheng (CHN) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) also finish the year with the most titles on the Women's WTT with four titles each, while Andreea Amalia Rosca (ROU) recorded the most singles match-wins, with 43. Sina Hermann (GER) had the best match-winning streak of the year with 15 consecutive singles wins in September and October, as she won the titles at W25 Grado and W15 Monastir.

The year began positively with an increased number of events scheduled in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2019 before the shutdown of the WTT in March. The Tours were able to resume in August under the ITF Return to Tennis protocols to protect the health and safety of all participants. Tunisia finish the year having hosted more WTT events than any other country, with two tournaments in the final two weeks taking their total to 44 in 2020.

Provisional calendars for 2021 are now available on

itftennis.com

across the ITF circuits; Men's and Women's World Tennis Tour, UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, World Tennis Tour Juniors, ITF Seniors Tour and the ITF Beach Tennis Tour.

All ITF circuits are working closely with stakeholders to ensure that as far as possible, playing opportunities are maintained, with measures in place to provide flexibility to tournaments and players who continue to face challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

