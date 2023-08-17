Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 17:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:04 Meteo estremo, dal caldo record ai temporali: cosa succede la prossima settimana

16:34 Arabia Saudita, confermata condanna a 6 mesi per hostess italiana

16:33 Migranti, naufragio al largo di Capo Verde: oltre 60 morti

16:21 West Nile, in Italia 94 casi e 3 morti

16:21 Roma, ruba vestiti in negozio: arrestata figlia ex Miss Italia

15:32 Musk a Sangiuliano: "Zuckerberg rifiuta sfida in Italia"

15:06 Thyssen, in carcere il manager Espenhahn

14:50 Palio di Siena 2023, animalisti: "Basta, mette in pericolo la vita dei cavalli"

14:28 Due finanzieri morti in cordata sulle Alpi Giulie

14:18 Libro generale Vannacci, è bufera. Il ministro Crosetto: "Farneticazioni, via a esame disciplinare"

14:00 Spalletti ct, Figc e Napoli: come funziona la clausola, le ultime news

13:41 Sorrento, cadavere di donna in auto. Aveva denunciato l'ex per stalking

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

9GAG's Debut Gaming Booth at gamescom 2023 Promises Memorable Encounter with "Hide The Pain Harold"

17 agosto 2023 | 14.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9GAG, the global hub of internet humor and entertainment, is thrilled to announce its first-ever presence at gamescom, the world's largest trade fair for gaming. From August 23 to August 27, fans will experience humerous activities and interactive excitement at the 9GAG gaming booth.

Embarking on a mission to spread joy and giggles, 9GAG's gamescom presence ushers in a unique blend of gaming and internet culture. The booth's meme gallery, created in collaboration with gamescom, will showcase engaging gaming-inspired meme content, a tribute to 9GAG's role in user-generated content.

Stealing the spotlight is the iconic meme character "Hide The Pain Harold," the gaming ambassador gracing the 9GAG booth. Harold's presence promises a seamless integration of internet humor and gaming culture, creating an unforgettable experience. 9GAG boasts over 120 gaming ambassadors, including influencers like Sayafox, Shutter Authority, and Zoe Baptiste, who will also be presenting at the 9GAG booth and 9GAG Gaming party.

World Of Tanks Blitz, 9GAG's esteemed sponsor, will present an impressive tank display igniting gaming spirits. Experience innovation first hand with the unveiling of ROG's latest product, the ROG Ally, designed to elevate the gaming journey. The 9GAG Gaming Room will feature renowned gaming influencers livestreaming, connecting gamescom's energy with a global audience.

Join us at gamescom 2023 from August 23 to August 27 in Germany, and be a part of the laughter, engagement, and gaming wonder that only 9GAG can deliver.

RSVP for 9GAG gamescom events:

Media And Influencer Preview Day:Date and time: Aug 23, 11am-4pm CETLocation: 9GAG booth, Stand E-030-F-031, Hall 10.1, Cologne FairRSVP link: https://bit.ly/9gagmediapreview

9GAG Ultimate Gaming Party:Date and time: Aug 24, 7pm-1am CETLocation: Tivoli Club Hohe Str. 14 50667 Köln GermanyRSVP link: https://bit.ly/9gaggamescomparty

Top lucky draw prizes include EKSA's headphones and Razer's Kitty V2 Pro headphones; game physical edition such as Park Beyond by Bandai, Atomic Heart by Focus Entertainment; Desktop PC and Spider-Man GPU by Zotac Gaming; GPU by INNO3D, etc.

About 9GAG: 9GAG is a leading global humor platform with over 200M followers and a massive monthly active user base. With a vast user community, 9GAG shapes internet culture through curated content that spreads laughter worldwide. For more information, visit www.9gag.com.

9GAG Website: www.9gag.comInstagram: www.instagram.com/9gagFacebook: www.facebook.com/9gagTwitter: www.twitter.com/9gagTikTok: www.tiktok.com/9gag

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188282/9GAG_Gameon_gamescom_Booth_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188284/9GAG_Gameon_gamescom_Booth_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/9gags-debut-gaming-booth-at-gamescom-2023-promises-memorable-encounter-with-hide-the-pain-harold-301903649.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro at gamescom excitement at at Internet
Vedi anche
News to go
Torino, violento nubifragio
News to go
Bonus mamme disoccupate 2023, come richiederlo
News to go
Carburanti, Gdf intensifica controlli sui prezzi
News to go
Pakistan, cinque chiese date alle fiamme dopo accuse blasfemia
News to go
Conti pubblici, Bankitalia: a giugno debito +27,8 miliardi
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Uccisi oltre 256mila soldati russi"
News to go
Usa, Casa Bianca: Biden il 21 agosto in visita zone incendi Hawaii
News to go
Caldo, a luglio +9% mortalità al Centro-Sud
News to go
Migranti, Coldiretti: "Via libera a 40mila stagionali"
News to go
Madonna compie 65 anni, annunciate nuove date del Celebration Tour
News to go
Bambina di 11 anni annegata nel lago di Como, recuperato il corpo
News to go
Benzina a 2,7 euro su A8 Varese-Milano, esposto alla Guardia di Finanza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza