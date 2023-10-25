Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Manovra 2024 in arrivo, Meloni: "Ora prova di compattezza"

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

A MIXTURE OF LANGUAGES TO INTERPRET TODAY'S CHALLENGES: INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS AND LOCAL TALENTS ON SHOW IN BERGAMO AND BRESCIA, ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023

25 ottobre 2023 | 16.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERGAMO and BRESCIA, Italy, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital languages, installations, art exhibitions and photography: though variouslanguages, the Italian Capital of Culture 2023 interprets today's changing reality from an unusual perspective, involving great international artists and local talents in Bergamo and Brescia.

 

Lebanese visual artist Ali Cherri is staging his largest solo exhibition ever with film, video installations, drawings and sculptures at GAMec (Bergamo until 14 January). Through the story of a border guard of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Cyprus, Ali scrutinises borders, the construction of nationality and our conflictual relationship with "others".

From Turkey to CARME (Brescia, 3 November - 1 December), the Turkish digital artistUgur Gallenkus presents Parallel Universes of War and Peace highlighting inequalities and conflicts by merging war photographs with everyday reality in new images emphasising the virulence of the clash.

Japan'sYayoi Kusama brings Fireflies on the Water to Palazzo della Ragione (Bergamo, 17 November - 24 March) one of his most iconic Infinity Mirror Rooms with a central pond reflecting 150 lights that seem like fireflies.

Fifty artists from Brescia and Bergamo feature in "Presente Inquieto" (Bergamo until 12 November) transforming industrial tradition into an artistic interpretation of the needs of their communities.

"Guarda-mi. L'arte come cura", at TheGate2023 (until 7 December), is a veritable course of therapy devised in a photographic laboratory involving eight young people from the Childhood and Adolescent Neuropsychiatric Services of the Cooperativa Sociale Fraternità Giovani. Guided by photographer Chiara Cadeddu on a journey of self-discovery, the youngsters embraced photography as a form of expression and healing.

Art and rights underpin "Finchè non saremo libere" (Brescia Museums, 10 November – 28 January) investigating the female condition in the world focused on Iran with images of Shirin Ebadi, the Iranian lawyer and pacifist awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003.

The exhibition "Il Pugile e la Vittoria" (at Brixia until 26 November) continues in Brescia with cultural events that explore the "Contemporaneity of the Ancient" with conferences and theatrical readings.

More information at bergamobrescia2023.it   

Main Partners: Intesa Sanpaolo and A24. System Partner: Brembo. Area Partners: Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and SACBO. Institutional partners: Ministry of Culture, the Lombardy Region, Fondazione Cariplo, Fondazione della Comunità Bresciana and Fondazione della Comunità Bergamasca. Media partner: Sole 24 ore Group.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256362/Mehmet_Aslan.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-mixture-of-languages-to-interpret-todays-challenges-international-artists-and-local-talents-on-show-in-bergamo-and-brescia-italian-capital-of-culture-2023-301967401.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita AltroAltro local talents in Bergamo Digital languages art exhibitions Brescia
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza