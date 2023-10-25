A MIXTURE OF LANGUAGES TO INTERPRET TODAY'S CHALLENGES: INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS AND LOCAL TALENTS ON SHOW IN BERGAMO AND BRESCIA, ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023

BERGAMO and BRESCIA, Italy, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital languages, installations, art exhibitions and photography: though variouslanguages, the Italian Capital of Culture 2023 interprets today's changing reality from an unusual perspective, involving great international artists and local talents in Bergamo and Brescia.

Lebanese visual artist Ali Cherri is staging his largest solo exhibition ever with film, video installations, drawings and sculptures at GAMec (Bergamo until 14 January). Through the story of a border guard of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Cyprus, Ali scrutinises borders, the construction of nationality and our conflictual relationship with "others".

From Turkey to CARME (Brescia, 3 November - 1 December), the Turkish digital artistUgur Gallenkus presents Parallel Universes of War and Peace highlighting inequalities and conflicts by merging war photographs with everyday reality in new images emphasising the virulence of the clash.

Japan'sYayoi Kusama brings Fireflies on the Water to Palazzo della Ragione (Bergamo, 17 November - 24 March) one of his most iconic Infinity Mirror Rooms with a central pond reflecting 150 lights that seem like fireflies.

Fifty artists from Brescia and Bergamo feature in "Presente Inquieto" (Bergamo until 12 November) transforming industrial tradition into an artistic interpretation of the needs of their communities.

"Guarda-mi. L'arte come cura", at TheGate2023 (until 7 December), is a veritable course of therapy devised in a photographic laboratory involving eight young people from the Childhood and Adolescent Neuropsychiatric Services of the Cooperativa Sociale Fraternità Giovani. Guided by photographer Chiara Cadeddu on a journey of self-discovery, the youngsters embraced photography as a form of expression and healing.

Art and rights underpin "Finchè non saremo libere" (Brescia Museums, 10 November – 28 January) investigating the female condition in the world focused on Iran with images of Shirin Ebadi, the Iranian lawyer and pacifist awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003.

The exhibition "Il Pugile e la Vittoria" (at Brixia until 26 November) continues in Brescia with cultural events that explore the "Contemporaneity of the Ancient" with conferences and theatrical readings.

More information at bergamobrescia2023.it

