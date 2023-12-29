Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 29 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:14
A worldwide poetry journey: CGTN rings in 2024 with global livestream

29 dicembre 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we bid farewell to 2023 and greet 2024, CGTN is launching a 24-hour, non-stop "Read a Poem" livestreaming event in seven cities worldwide on Sunday to ring in the New Year with friends and family from all around the globe.

This 24-hour event will start at 08:00 GMT (16:00 Beijing Time) with guests in Sydney, Xi'an, Changsha, Almaty, Cairo, Paris and Mexico City. Residents in those seven cities will be invited to go on air and talk about their New Year resolutions, recite poems, or send good wishes to others in front of our streaming camera.

Meeting with overseas Chinese and locals in Sydney will allow us to toast the New Year while exploring the differences and similarities between Chinese and Australian cultures. Along with anticipating the first dawn of 2024, we will also take pleasure in the city's renowned New Year's Eve fireworks.

In Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China'sShaanxi Province, we will take you on a tour of the "The Longest Day in Chang'an" Theme Park to see some of the most exquisite ancient dances and music from the Tang Dynasty (618-907). Locals and hanfu fans will also be invited to a celebration at the South City Gate.

When in Changsha, the capital city of Hunan Province, we will stop by the Taiping historic street for some authentic Hunan cuisine and take a glimpse at the Changsha Tongguan Kiln Museum to appreciate the delicate porcelain. We will also discover more about China and Africa's cultural, commercial and economic contacts at the Permanent Exhibition Hall China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo. Meanwhile, viewers can connect with pals online from China and Africa while appreciating the lyrical beauty of poetry.

We will invite Chinese people living overseas and local friends in Almaty, Kazakhstan to Abai Square, which bears the name of the country's seasoned poet, Abai Kunanbayev, to discover the beauty of traditional handicrafts from China and Kazakhstan as well as the allure of regional music and dance.

After our arrival in Cairo, we'll take a Nile River boat ride and celebrate along the banks with local drummers and musicians. To welcome the upcoming New Year, we'll sing the songs of artists and poets.

Our next stop will be the Chinese Cultural Center in Paris, where we will meet with local hanfu fans, Chinese expats and art world heavyweights. Together, we will welcome the New Year while gazing over a marvelous view of Paris.

Lastly, we will visit Mexico City's famous Angel of Independence statue to join residents and Mexican internet users in their traditional New Year's Eve celebration.

Join us for a captivating poetry feast where individuals from diverse backgrounds come together to express their profound emotions about life. This event serves as a platform for participants to engage in meaningful conversations, discussing the enchanting prospects and aspirations of the approaching New Year.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-12-29/A-worldwide-poetry-journey-CGTN-rings-in-2024-with-global-livestream-1pTWCECTIpq/p.html 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308759/Official_poster_CGTN_s_Read_a_Poem_livestreaming_event_CGTN.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-worldwide-poetry-journey-cgtn-rings-in-2024-with-global-livestream-302023635.html

in Evidenza