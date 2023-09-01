Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:37 Piaggio: Matteo Colaninno presidente esecutivo, Michele nuovo ad

16:29 Audio Var Juve-Bologna, Rocchi: "Rigore enorme"

16:06 Bonus trasporti 2023 già esaurito, 1 ottobre nuovo round per le domande

15:46 Incidente oggi Roma, un morto sul Gra

15:45 Roma, un altro cadavere in un carrello: solo 2 mesi fa l'omicidio di Primavalle

15:19 Roma, cadavere in carrello della spesa: uomo ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco

15:17 Bimbo di 2 anni morto a Livorno, arrestata la madre

15:02 Ucraina, Russia: missili Sarmat pronti, possono essere armati con testa nucleari

15:02 Tabacco, Maurizi (Pmi): "Sperimentazione e start up strada per il futuro del settore"

14:37 Gp Monza, Verstappen leader prime prove libere e Ferrari ok

14:08 X Factor, Morgan: "Metà cachet andrà a ragazzi gay"

14:04 Roma-Milan, dove vederla in tv e streaming

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ALULA WORLD ARCHAEOLOGY SUMMIT ANNOUNCES OUTSTANDING ROSTER OF SPEAKERS AND GUESTS FOR INAUGURAL EVENT

01 settembre 2023 | 15.43
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AlUla World Archaeology Summit has announced an outstanding roster of Saudi and international speakers and delegates for its inaugural edition, taking place in AlUla from 13-15 September.

Experts who are scheduled to be among the Summit's 80+ speakers include:

From KSA: Manal AlDowayan, Visual Artist; Dr. Jasir Alherbish, CEO, Saudi Heritage Commission; Prof. Daif Allah AlTalhi, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology, University of Hail; Prof. Suleiman Altheeb, Professor Emeritus of Ancient Arabian Scripts and Languages, King Saud University.

From abroad: Prof. Shadreck Chirikure, Edward Hall Professor of Archaeological Science, University of Oxford, UK; Jyoti Hosagrahar, Deputy Director, World Heritage Center, UNESCO; Prof. Zeidan Kafafi, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology, Yarmouk University, Jordan; Prof. Toshiyuki Kono, Professor Emeritus of Private International Law, Kyushu University; Dr. Gary Martin, Founder and Senior Advisor, Global Diversity Foundation; Dr. Denise Pozzi-Escot, Director, Pachacamac Site Museum, Peru; Timothy Whalen, Director, Getty Conservation Institute; and Dennis Wuthrich, Founder and CEO Farallon Geographics, USA.

Other luminaries scheduled to appear at the Summit include Bettany Hughes, the British historian and presenter of numerous documentaries on ancient history, and Levison Wood, world-renowned explorer, writer and photographer who has written eleven best-selling books and produced several critically acclaimed documentaries.

In all, the Summit will include more than 300 attendees, who will engage with a variety of subjects intended to inspire visionary, heritage-based solutions to contemporary problems across sectors. Examples of panel discussion topics include "Archaeology Weaves an Interconnected World" and "Saving Archaeology One TikTok at a Time."

The Summit is an initiative of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), which is leading the comprehensive regeneration of AlUla as a leading global destination for cultural and natural heritage. Archaeological research and conservation are cornerstones of the project, which aims to attract 2 million visitors a year to AlUla by 2035.

Dr. Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani, Executive Director of Archaeology, Conservation and Collections at RCU, said: "The AlUla World Archaeology Summit is drawing great interest worldwide, with speakers spanning the globe from America and Australia to Jordan and Japan. We welcome them to share knowledge on the Summit's four themes: Identity, Ruinscapes, Resilience and Accessibility. Their presence aligns with AlUla's legacy as a crossroads of civilisations, where people have exchanged ideas from far and wide."

Delegates will also participate in excursions of AlUla's key heritage sites, many of which are also undergoing active archaeological excavation. Although AlUla is best known for the Nabataean tombs of Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage site, since 2018 project teams have recorded thousands of archaeological sites across AlUla and Khaybar. More sites are set to be explored in the region by archaeological research institutions, universities, and companies from KSA and around the world.

This autumn there are 11 projects conducting fieldwork across AlUla County and neighbouring Khaybar, involving 150 to 200 archaeologists and associated specialists, which constitutes one of the world's most active archaeological research undertakings.

The Summit will convene at AlUla's spectacular Maraya multi-purpose venue, which holds the Guinness World Record as the largest mirrored building (9,740 glass panels).

Key learnings from the Summit will be shared publicly after the event, along with selected video highlights. Visit www.worldarchaeologysummit.com to learn more and to see the full list of speakers.

For media enquiries please contact publicrelations@rcu.gov.sa 

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU's long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area's natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199927/AlUla_capital_Dadan_and_Lihyan.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199928/The_AlUla_World_Archaeology_Summit.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alula-world-archaeology-summit-announces-outstanding-roster-of-speakers-and-guests-for-inaugural-event-301915924.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Politica_E_PA Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Altro summit ANNOUNCES outstanding alula world ARCHAEOLOGY roster international speakers
Vedi anche
News to go
Coldiretti: "Mafia dei pascoli nuovo business criminalità organizzata"
News to go
Mongolia, Papa: "Un popolo piccolo di grande cultura"
Stupro Caivano, Valditara: "Interventi in più di 2mila istituti del Mezzogiorno"
News to go
Papa Francesco in Mongolia
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, Procura di Ivrea indaga
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Figliuolo: "Al lavoro per rimborsare al 100% famiglie e imprese"
News to go
Torna il caldo sull'Italia
News to go
Welfare, al via piattaforma Siisl
News to go
Champions League cambierà format, le novità
News to go
Incidente ferroviario, Mattarella: "Morire sul lavoro è un oltraggio"
News to go
Meloni a Caivano: "Controllo territorio e servizi, si riparte da qui"
News to go
Lady Diana, ancora misteri sulla morte
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza