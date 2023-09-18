Aristocrat Gaming™ to Introduce New European For Sale Link Lineup

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ is rolling out an exciting collection of new For Sale Link games in Europe, set to bring a new level of energy to gaming floors across the region.

Joining the growing list of For Sale Links, which offer customers ownership of Aristocrat content with optional centerpiece packaging, are:

"Our focus on the For Sale Link segment is driven by our customers' feedback and their desire to own some of the top Aristocrat games to expand their offering to players," said Marcel Heutmekers, VP of Sales and Operations in EMEA for Aristocrat Gaming. "With this, we are on a continued mission to expand our portfolio and deliver on the promise to invest in the EMEA region."

Earlier this year, Aristocrat Gaming launched For Sale Link titles – Flamin' Fortune™ and Mo' Mummy™ in Europe. Flamin' Fortune 50 Lions™ and Queen of The Nile™, appear on the MarsX Portrait™ cabinet and entertain players with traditional free game bonus features and a new Hold 'n Spin feature with repeat wins.

Mo' Mummy™: Housed on the MarsX™ dual screen cabinet, offers players a choice of two base game themes - Mighty Pyramid™, inspired by the great pyramids of Egypt - and the Inca-inspired game, Valley of Riches™. Mo' Mummy combines a triple metamorphic and an innovative take on Hold 'n Spin mechanics through its cash collection feature. In this feature, players can grow 'zone of pays' by landing Cash-on-Reels tokens, or metamorphically trigger free games or a jackpot pick 'em feature.

These games and more for EMEA will be featured in the Aristocrat Gaming booth at The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas on 9 October to 12 October 2023.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com

LINK TO IMAGES HERE

Contacts:Oriana BranonOriana.branon@aristocrat.com

Chelsea Eugeniochelsea.eugenio@aristocrat.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373400/Aristocrat_Gaming_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-to-introduce-new-european-for-sale-link-lineup-301929856.html