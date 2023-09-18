Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:36 In pensione Elena Lenti, prima macchinista d'Italia: l'annuncio nella metro di Milano - Video

09:44 Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa. Oggi Darmanin a Roma: vedrà Piantedosi

09:33 Caro benzina, prezzo self sopra i 2 euro. Gasolio ai massimi del 2023

09:24 Morto Billy Miller, recitò in 'Febbre d'amore' e 'Suits': aveva 43 anni

09:17 Covid Italia, Schillaci: "Contagi in aumento, vaccino da prossima settimana"

09:16 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna, Protezione civile: "No danni importanti né feriti"

09:03 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Putin nuovo Hitler, rischiamo terza guerra mondiale"

08:17 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, ritardi e cancellazione treni

08:02 Taiwan, Taipei: "Oltre 100 caccia cinesi attorno all'isola"

07:44 Incidente a Roma, 13enne investito e ucciso da auto: si costituisce responsabile

07:31 Ucraina, abbattuti droni Kiev puntati su Crimea. Raid Russia nella notte

06:54 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, scossa 4.9 sentita a Firenze

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Aristocrat Gaming™ to Introduce New European For Sale Link Lineup

18 settembre 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ is rolling out an exciting collection of new For Sale Link games in Europe, set to bring a new level of energy to gaming floors across the region.

Joining the growing list of For Sale Links, which offer customers ownership of Aristocrat content with optional centerpiece packaging, are:

"Our focus on the For Sale Link segment is driven by our customers' feedback and their desire to own some of the top Aristocrat games to expand their offering to players," said Marcel Heutmekers, VP of Sales and Operations in EMEA for Aristocrat Gaming. "With this, we are on a continued mission to expand our portfolio and deliver on the promise to invest in the EMEA region."

Earlier this year, Aristocrat Gaming launched For Sale Link titles – Flamin' Fortune™ and Mo' Mummy™ in Europe. Flamin' Fortune 50 Lions™ and Queen of The Nile™, appear on the MarsX Portrait™ cabinet and entertain players with traditional free game bonus features and a new Hold 'n Spin feature with repeat wins.

Mo' Mummy™: Housed on the MarsX™ dual screen cabinet, offers players a choice of two base game themes - Mighty Pyramid™, inspired by the great pyramids of Egypt - and the Inca-inspired game, Valley of Riches™. Mo' Mummy combines a triple metamorphic and an innovative take on Hold 'n Spin mechanics through its cash collection feature. In this feature, players can grow 'zone of pays' by landing Cash-on-Reels tokens, or metamorphically trigger free games or a jackpot pick 'em feature.

These games and more for EMEA will be featured in the Aristocrat Gaming booth at The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas on 9 October to 12 October 2023.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com

LINK TO IMAGES HERE

Contacts:Oriana BranonOriana.branon@aristocrat.com 

Chelsea Eugeniochelsea.eugenio@aristocrat.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373400/Aristocrat_Gaming_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-to-introduce-new-european-for-sale-link-lineup-301929856.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro rolling out an out Europa For Sale link games
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, governo al lavoro su pacchetto sicurezza
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, oltre 11mila morti a Derna
News to go
Lega, Le Pen: "Insieme per difendere nostra identità"
News to go
Caro Prezzi, per lo zucchero rincari del 43% in un anno
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a Lampedusa con von der Leyen: "Siamo qui per voi"
News to
Incidente Frecce Tricolori, impatto con stormo uccelli ipotesi più probabile
News to go
Kata, il punto sulle indagini per la bimba scomparsa a Firenze
News to go
Mahsa Amini, tensioni e proteste in Iran
News to go
E' morto Fernando Botero
News to go
Spostavano salme per nuove sepolture, 16 arresti
News to go
Alluvione Libia, Onu chiede 67 milioni di dollari per aiuti
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Don Puglisi eroe civile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza