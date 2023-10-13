Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:26 Como, ragazza accoltellata dal fidanzato: è gravissima

11:26 Capitali europee tappezzate da foto ostaggi Israele: "Musulmani premano per rilascio"

11:17 Smart working, anche Peppa Pig lavora da casa nell'ultima stagione

11:08 E' morto Jeff Burr, regista sequel 'Non aprite quella porta': aveva 60 anni

10:57 Scommesse, Corona: "Alle 14 farò il quarto nome"

10:48 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino ultima settimana: 41.626 contagi e 161 morti

10:47 Scommesse Zaniolo, Tonali e Fagioli: indagine si allarga, cosa sappiamo

10:16 Tonali e Zaniolo, caso scommesse agita la stampa inglese

10:13 Benzina, prezzi oggi alla pompa ancora in discesa

09:57 Terremoto Campi Flegrei, oggi sciame sismico con 9 scosse

09:24 Incidente ad Acilia, finisce con l'auto nel fossato: morto un uomo

08:01 Terremoto in provincia di Piacenza, diverse le scosse: la più forte di magnitudo 3.7

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BE OPEN Art launches the last stage of the regional competition in 2023 to support emerging artists of Central Africa

13 ottobre 2023 | 11.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN Art, an online art gallery set up by BE OPEN think tank, a humanitarian initiative founded by international businessperson and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is running a new competition for emerging artists, aimed to support those whose art best represents their regional, cultural and ethnic identities – BE OPEN Regional Art.

With the beginning of year 2023, BE OPEN expert community team started selecting those of the artists who best represent the artistic tradition of a certain region to feature in the BE OPEN Art gallery and offer them greater visibility.

The fourth stage of the programme this year covers the countries of Central Africa: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Republic - Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, São Tomé & Principe.

The stage will last three months, and the reginal winner will be named and awarded 500 euro at the end of the year. In the meantime, artworks by 20 emerging artists from the listed countries will be posted at the online gallery every month, and a public vote will select the Regional Artist of the Month. At the end of the stage, one of the monthly winners will become the Artist of the Region, based on the amount of votes by the public and the BE OPEN art community members.

There have been three regional winners in the programme so far. The first stage of BE OPEN Regional Art was dedicated to the art of the Eastern Mediterranean. A selection of works formed an exhibition that was held in June 2023 in Nicosia, Cyprus. The second stage celebrated the artists of the Caribbean; the third was focused on Southeast Asia.

The regional competition runs alongside the regular ongoing work of BE OPEN Art, whose experts every month select 20 new artists for the gallery, using online voting to name the Artist of the Month and the Artist of the Year. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-art-launches-the-last-stage-of-the-regional-competition-in-2023-to-support-emerging-artists-of-central-africa-301955989.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza BE OPEN Art launches art gallery set up BE OPEN Art think tank
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo in crescita, nel 2023 valore supera 2019: traina e-commerce
News to go
Lego abbandona progetto bottiglie riciclate per i suoi mattoncini
News to go
Israele, capo esercito ammette errori
News to go
Moto Gp, dal 2024 Marc Marquez correrà con team Ducati Gresini
News to go
Euro 7, primo via libera dell'Eurocamera ai nuovi standard
News to go
Vino, controlli Nas: sequestrati 300mila litri
News to go
Istat: sempre meno giovani in Italia
News to go
Israele, Blinken vede Netanyahu: "Non vi abbandoniamo"
News to go
Bus Mestre, primi tre indagati nell'inchiesta
News to go
Parte il 'bonus colonnine'
News to go
Israele-Hamas, sale bilancio vittime
News to go
Pedopornografia, 30 perquisizioni e 24 indagati in blitz polizia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza