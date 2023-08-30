Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:41 Al via terza edizione Beleaf Be The future, la call for innovation di Pmi

16:34 Concerti settembre 2023, da Milano a Roma e Napoli: il live più importanti

16:26 Enna, violenza sessuale su 17enne: aperta inchiesta

16:24 Calciomercato Milan, "Taremi arriva: accordo con Porto"

15:54 Attentato don Coluccia, il giorno dopo a Tor Bella Monaca spacciatori sui muretti e in strada

15:29 Stupro Caivano, minacce social a Meloni per stop reddito cittadinanza

15:13 Calciomercato Lazio, Guendouzi arriva dal Marsiglia

15:07 Covid, ok Ema a vaccino Pfizer aggiornato

15:06 Gli italiani vanno in palestra nei giorni feriali, oltre 80% pagamenti digitali Beauty e Fitness dal lunedì al venerdì

14:55 Max Pezzali sabato in concerto al Circo Massimo a Roma: ospiti e scaletta

14:47 Nazionale, Spalletti ct e Mancini: per Malagò "tutti felici"

14:12 Chiara Ferragni contro Andrea Giambruno: "Problema sono gli uomini"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BE OPEN awards the winner of BEOPEN Good Morning Open Call as a celebration of creativity

30 agosto 2023 | 15.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of BEOPEN Good Morning, a creative open call across social media.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

The BEOPEN Good Morning open call was meant to celebrate all those things that help us wake up and get ready for the day – be it coffee in your favourite mug, making pancakes for the family, walking your pet, your morning stretch, the sunlight on your windowpane, capture those precious details and turn them into little stories of yourselves.

BE OPEN invited people all over the globe to join the open call and share those visuals in order to connect with people worldwide – no matter where we live or what we do, the sun comes up for all of us, and we could be amazed at how much we have in common or how much we can appreciate and relate to.

BE OPEN praises everyone who sent visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram. Our congratulations and the €300 prize go to Kevin Sulca, a creator behind omdezarje_studio for the peaceful visual of an early high-rise morning in Toronto.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by international philanthropist and businessperson Elena Baturina. With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-awards-the-winner-of-beopen-good-morning-open-call-as-a-celebration-of-creativity-301913812.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
across social media BEOPEN Good Morning Open Call as BEOPEN Good Morning Open Call open call
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2024, Meloni: "Tagliare sprechi e inefficienze"
News to go
Bonus trasporti 2023, come averlo
News to go
Varese, circonvenzione di incapaci: ordinanza cautelare per 3 persone
News to go
Vacanze rovinate, va risarcito anche danno morale
News to go
Ucraina, Podolyak: "Su Kiev attacco deliberato contro i civili"
News to go
In Italia sei milioni di obesi
News to go
Superluna blu 2023, quando e come vederla
News to go
Stupro Caivano, De Luca: "Lì lo Stato non c'è"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: il fiume Po sale oltre 2 metri in 24 ore
News to go
Ciclone Poppea, temporali e freddo fuori stagione
News to go
Da oggi in asta 5,5 miliardi di bot a 6 e 12 mesi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky apre a soluzione politica per Crimea
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza