Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 08:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:05 Ucraina, attacco russo a stazione di Kherson: un morto e 4 feriti

07:40 Israele-Hamas, attaccato campo profughi in Cisgiordania: almeno 6 morti

07:24 Morto Lee Sun-Kyun, l'attore del film Oscar 'Parasite' trovato senza vita in auto

07:04 Israele e la lunga battaglia a Gaza, guerra ancora per "molti mesi"

21:05 "Depardieu vittima di linciaggio", 60 artisti francesi in difesa dell'attore

19:09 Musei, Italia sotto l'albero riscopre la cultura. Sangiuliano: "Boom di visitatori"

18:22 Svezia nella Nato, primo sì del Parlamento turco

18:10 Incendio a Malagrotta, i timori da Fratelli d'Italia a Nancy Brilli

17:01 Giorgia Meloni, un 2023 'tosto': tra Pnrr, nodo migranti e vita privata

16:22 Mes, fonti M5S: "Nessuna telefonata a Di Maio, fatti smentiscono Meloni"

15:43 India, esplosione nei pressi di ambasciata Israele

15:16 Lollobrigida, Tina Turner, Costanzo e molti altri: nel 2023 addio a 35 grandi di cultura e spettacolo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BE OPEN Launches BE OPEN Future Vision Open Call to support futures studies

26 dicembre 2023 | 09.19
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media. With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision with pictures and photographs, BE OPEN aims to support creativity as a universal approach, and build bonds between people around the globe.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds who can see inspiration in every aspect of life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision. 

The new open call #BEOPENFutureVision focuses on people's ability to imagine what various aspects of future may look like, and create relevant imagery. This may range from creating your own futuristic art pieces to capturing glimpses of the future in the lights, reflections and architecture of modern cities, or to AI generated images - you can prove that your creativity is unlimited, and images of the future are all around us today.

We invite you to join our new #BEOPENFutureVision open call and share the visuals that reveal your vision of the future to connect with open-minded people worldwide.

The open call will close February 29th, 2024. BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by social media users. The winner will receive a €300 prize.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation supported by international philanthropist and businesswoman Elena Baturina. BE OPEN operates through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events, in order to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-launches-be-open-future-vision-open-call-to-support-futures-studies-302022279.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
future Vision open call across social media Be call
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Panettone contro Pandoro, chi vince la sfida nel 2023
News to go
Bocce, niente Olimpiadi nonostante i molti iscritti
News to go
26 dicembre, Santo Stefano: ecco cosa si festeggia
News to go
Natale 2023, 7,5 milioni di italiani non hanno fatto regali
News to go
Natale e dolci, le tradizioni da Nord a Sud
News to go
Natale, sprechi a tavola non si fermano
News to go
Gaza, decine di morti: Papa chiede stop alla guerra
News to go
Natale, perché il rosso è il colore delle feste
News to go
Natale di guerra in Ucraina e a Gaza
News to go
"Rischio terrorismo, attenzione a feste Capodanno"
News to go
Natale a tavola, il menù della vigilia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza