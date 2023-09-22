Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:35 Minaccia avvelenare alimenti in supermercati, condannato a 4 anni

15:32 Bollette gas, "con ritorno Iva e oneri spesa fino a 205 euro"

15:27 Aurigemma, ‘250 accreditati, conferenza a Roma molto riuscita’

15:23 MotoGp, Marquez ha deciso: addio Honda nel 2024

15:10 Lavoro, italiani tra meno contenti in Europa: solo 47% molto soddisfatto

14:59 Migranti, New York sfratta gli uomini single: la stretta del sindaco

14:54 Museo egizio, Schlein: "Da Meloni voglia di controllo e fame di poltrone"

14:42 Rottamazione quater 2023, per Regioni alluvione domanda entro 2 ottobre

14:29 Cina, addio inglese all'università: nazionalismo allontana il gigante asiatico

14:12 Covid Italia, Ricciardi: "Dati inaffidabili, in balia di eventi senza sorveglianza"

14:05 Migranti, Ue: 127 milioni di euro a Tunisia per controllo flussi

14:05 Migranti, Piotta: "No a derby acchiappavoti, Schlein non la vedo come leader"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

Bybit and Digital Artist Per Kristian Stoveland Sell Out Exclusive Collection, Open Edition Sales Ongoing

22 settembre 2023 | 15.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Velocity Series_PER KRISTIAN STOVELAND
Velocity Series_PER KRISTIAN STOVELAND

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 22 September 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, have released their second digital art drop as part of their partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. The limited-edition collection of 200 NFTs were sold via Dutch auction on Sept. 20, and sold out within one hour for a total of 74.5 ETH ($168,434).

The collection: “Pursuit” by Per Kristian Stoveland, launched in conjunction with the Japan Grand Prix,and holders of the original Velocity Pass NFT had exclusive access to the auction. In the 24 hours since launch “Pursuit” has racked up over 106ETH ($113,433) in secondary sales. Sales of Per Kristian Stoveland’s open edition collection “Echo of Intensity” are ongoing on Bybit.

Per Kristian Stoveland, who designed the collection, is a generative artist hailing from Oslo, Norway. "Pursuit" is the second release as part of the Velocity Series, a revolutionary Web3 experience that brings together the talents of the world's premier digital artists.

Drawing on his mastery of generative art and his innovative use of p5js, a creative coding framework, Per K's collection encapsulates the raw power and velocity of Oracle Red Bull Racing's RB19 race car. The collection is a symphony of light streaks that tear through desolate landscapes, igniting a captivating dance of dust. As part of the Velocity Series, "Pursuit" is curated in collaboration with AOI, a foundation for emerging art and technology.

“Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing are proud to pioneer the future of art and technology through the Velocity Series,” said Anndy Lian, head of partnerships at Bybit. “This collaboration transcends traditional boundaries, ushering in a new era where speed, creativity, and digital art harmoniously intersect.”

The Velocity Series showcases the intersection of cutting-edge innovation and creative expression, offering art enthusiasts, collectors, and racing fans the chance to engage with this fusion of art and racing data.

Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
sell out Exclusive Collection visited crypto exchange Red Bull drop as part
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco in Francia, a Marsiglia per 'Incontri Mediterranei'
News to go
Bologna, botte e minacce in centro disabili: interdetti 12 operatori
News to go
Calcio, quinta giornata serie A: le partite
News to go
Olio d'oliva, prezzo alle stelle: +37% in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky negli Usa incassa nuovi aiuti per Kiev
News to go
'Ndrangheta, 400 militari per operazione 'Karpanthos': 44 arresti
Patto anti-inflazione, la firma il 28 settembre
News o go
Iran, nuova stretta contro le donne che non portano il velo
News to go
Covid Italia, rientro a scuola senza restrizioni ma contagi salgono
News to go
Granchio blu, danni per 100 milioni di euro al settore ittico
News to go
Carlo e Camilla a Parigi, cena a Versailles con 180 vip
News to go
Oscar 2024, Garrone: "Speriamo che 'Io Capitano' tocchi il cuore degli americani"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza