Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:51 Tragedia Cadore, chi sono le vittime. Raccolta fondi per la mamma sopravvissuta

16:20 Beni culturali, nanomateriali e stampa 3D: rinasce la Fontana dei Draghi a Villa Mondragone

16:18 L'altra estate, chi le vacanze non può permettersele

15:43 Caso Facci, da Laganà lettera ai vertici Rai: "Chiedo se è in linea con valori azienda"

15:43 Ucraina, Kiev: "Russi in trappola a Bakhmut"

15:37 Santo Stefano di Cadore, convalidato fermo 32enne che ha investito e ucciso tre persone

14:51 Andrea Agnelli, procura Figc chiede 20 mesi di squalifica

14:50 Banca Generali, raccolta netta giugno a 527 milioni (+7%)

14:32 Assegno unico universale Inps, i pagamenti: le date di accredito 2023

14:01 Kevin Spacey e le accuse di violenza: "Mi risvegliai mentre faceva sesso orale su di me"

14:01 Usa, Biden si rilassa in spiaggia. Repubblicani attaccano: "E' sempre in vacanza" - Video

13:47 Migranti, Tajani: "Piano Mattei da solo non basta, serve Piano Marshall"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN UN: The "Journey through Civilizations" launch ceremony held at the UN

01 luglio 2023 | 05.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CGTN UN releases The "Journey through Civilizations" Exhibit held at the UN Headquarters

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Journey Through Civilizations" exhibit, organized by CCTV United Nations Bureau, is under way at the United Nations. The display will continue through July 7.  An official launch ceremony was held at the UN on June 29.

CMG President Shen Haixiong delivered a video speech at the launch ceremony. "Chinese civilization promotes inclusiveness, flourishing through exchanges and mutual learning with others," he said. He also stressed the China Media Group will uphold the mission of the media to strengthen international cultural exchanges and promote dialogue across the globe.  

"As Secretary-General Guterres said, diversity is a richness, not a threat. Both China and the UN have always been champions of the diversity of civilizations. By holding this exhibition at the UN, we are showing our strong support for such diversity and the UN's work in relevant fields." Ambassador Zhang Jun, the Permanent Representative of China to the UN, said during his address at the ceremony.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, explained that civilization in Chinese is a combined meaning of two words, culture and enlightenment. He highlighted that enlightenment is an important part in civilization, saying that we want to be enlightening to address problems of our society.

Hundreds of guests including UN officials and ambassadors attended the launch ceremony.

Renowned artists from China, the U.S. and Canada presented vivid performances to showcase China's traditional techniques and arts, including an interactive ear acupuncture demonstration, tea ceremony, calligraphy, Guqin musical performance and poetry reading. 

It's the first time the UN has incorporated a high-tech virtual game program into a traditional exhibition. High-tech video walls at the exhibit also create a stunning experience, where beautiful images of UNESCO World Heritage Sites – Mount Huangshan and Dazu Rock Carvings - are on display. 

"Journey Through Civilizations" is sponsored by the Chinese permanent mission to the UN, Sino-American Friendship Association and UNSRC Chinese Book Club.

Through a blend of exhibits, the event is an opportunity for member states to showcase the richness of their cultures, arts, traditions and historical narratives. 

Contact : Du RuiDistribution@CGTNAmerica.com

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the U.S. Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-un-the-journey-through-civilizations-launch-ceremony-held-at-the-un-301868510.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Politica_E_PA Exhibit held at at Journey through Civilizations CGTN
Vedi anche
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, continuano le ricerche
News to go
Nato, Ucraina sollecita impegno per sua adesione
News to go
Roma, blitz carabinieri a San Basilio: 5 arresti
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Contributi colf e badanti, seconda rata in scadenza oggi
News to go
Papa: "Chi è presuntuoso e pieno di sé non riesce ad accogliere Dio"
News to go
Caro biglietti aerei, come risparmiare fino al 20%
News to go
Laurea e tasso di occupazione, quanto conta
News to go
Vacanze, quasi 1 milione di italiani vittime di frodi
News to go
Clima, Yellen: "Cooperazione Usa-Cina è fondamentale"
News to go
Incendio Rsa Milano, si indaga sull'origine del rogo
News to go
Salario minimo, Cgia: "Si rischia più lavoro nero"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza