Lunedì 11 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:49
comunicato stampa

China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023 Builds up International Consensus and Facilitates Media Innovation

09 settembre 2023 | 16.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WUXI, China, Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Intelligent Communication Forum 2023, hosted by China Media Group and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, took place in Wuxi, Jiangsu on September 7 to 9.

The forum has been held twice since 2021, building a high-end platform for international exchanges and cooperation in intelligent communication. Themed on "A New Journey towards Boundless Connectivity", this year's forum brought together former political dignitaries, representatives of international organizations, ambassadors to China, as well as Chinese and foreign media representatives, experts, scholars and entrepreneurs. They shared views and achievements on the development trend of intelligent communication, media responsibility in the era of intelligence, and so forth.

Participants of the forum included relevant leaders of China Media Group and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, relevant officials of the Wuxi Municipal People's Government, Lin Shangli, President of Renmin University of China, Matteo Renzi, Former Prime Minister of Italy, Erik Solheim, Former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and President of the EU-Asia Centre, Shahbaz Khan, Representative of UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office for East Asia, and John Collins, Academician of Cambridge University. They attended the forum in person or via video link and delivered speeches. During the forum, China Media Group grandly released the "CMG Algorithm".

Representatives of young people at home and abroad were invited for a round-table dialogue, to seek solutions from a multicultural perspective through discussions, which centered around new opportunities and challenges faced by the young generation in the era of intelligent media.

Three sub-forums on "Intelligent Technology" , "Intelligent Consumption" and "Intelligent Culture" were held, together with activities such as " 'Wuxi onto the World Stage' Global Livestream", "Internet Celebrity's Journey to Wuxi " , and "Ambassadors' Wuxi Tour".

Wuxi, the host city, has long been known as "A Shinning Pearl of Taihu Lake and A Prosperous Land of Jiangnan Region". With over 3,000 years of written records, Wuxi was one of the birthplaces of Wu culture and became the cradle of Chinese national industry and commerce in the 20th century. In recent years, Wuxi has taken the forum as an opportunity to develop intelligent media industry and apply cooperation achievements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206132/CIICF_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-international-intelligent-communication-forum-2023-builds-up-international-consensus-and-facilitates-media-innovation-301922594.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
