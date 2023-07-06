Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:45 Testamento Berlusconi, nella lettera a figli manca il nome di Luigi

12:41 Russia-Ucraina, cosa vuol dire il crollo del Rublo per l'economia di Mosca

12:34 Lo chef di Villa Zito: "Ho ceduto cocaina a Miccichè"

12:34 Immobili: Roma al palo, investimenti di Milano sono il triplo

12:16 Nations League Volley 2023, Italia sconfigge il Canada: Finals più vicine

12:15 Calciomercato Milan, nuova offerta per Pulisic: statunitense più vicino

11:58 Maltempo, temporali su Milano: Seveso e Lambro a rischio esondazioni

11:57 Ascolti tv, testa a testa tra 'Un amore in fondo al mare' e 'Chi l'ha visto?'

11:50 Napoli, esplosione in fabbrica fuochi d'artificio a Roccarainola: disperso operaio

11:33 A Braila in Romania Webuild inaugura ponte sul Danubio

11:27 Calciomercato Roma, Sanches e Sabitzer ancora in ballo. Spunta McTominay

10:46 Roma, ritorno al passato per nuova maglia con Adidas - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Dazzling Finale of the 34th Golden Melody Awards: Unleashing the "Boundaryless" Magic of Music!

06 luglio 2023 | 12.10
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HUSH Makes History as Best Male Mandarin Singer, A-Lin's Long-awaited Triumph as Best Female Mandarin Singer!

TAIPEI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 34th Golden Melody Awards ceremony recently concluded, marking a momentous occasion as it returned to Taipei Arena after a three-year hiatus. This year's theme, "Boundaryless," celebrated the rich diversity and inclusivity of music. The broadcast garnered impressive viewership, with an average of 3.32 and an effective average of 3.71, making it the day's most-watched program. The ceremony also made a splash on new media platforms, accumulating a staggering 11.96 million views. When combined with TV viewership, the global audience reached an impressive 15.35 million. Social media engagement soared, surpassing an incredible 400 million interactions. The highly sought-after titles of Best Male Mandarin Singer and Best Female Mandarin Singer were awarded to HUSH and A-Lin, respectively, with HUSH achieving this accolade for the first time and A-Lin finally realizing her dream after a 16-year wait.

HUSH, who had previously won consecutive Best Composer awards for his works "Peaceful Harmony" and "Shadowing Song" in the past two editions of the Golden Melody Awards, made their first nomination for Best Male Mandarin Singer this year with the song "Pleasing Myself" and ultimately won the award. In his acceptance speech, HUSH humbly expressed, "I don't consider myself the best singer, in fact, I believe no one can truly claim that title. I often feel that musicians are like chefs, experiencing the same joys and sorrows but with different flavors. I want to thank the judges for presenting my dish on the stage of the Golden Melody Awards on this night filled with color, fragrance, and taste." The chairman of the judging panel, George Chen, mentioned that selecting the Best Male Mandarin Singer was an arduous task. After three rounds of intense deliberation, they believed that HUSH's use of voice was precise, and their work showcased their inner emotions through its production and lyrics.

A-Lin, who received a New Artist nomination at the 18th Golden Melody Awards in 2007, had been nominated for Best Female Mandarin Singer at the 20th, 22nd, 23rd, and 26th GMA but had yet to win the award. After a 16-year wait, A-Lin finally seized the Best Female Mandarin Singer title with her work "LINK," marking her fifth attempt. Overwhelmed with emotions, she tearfully expressed, "I have been rehearsing for this journey for about 16 years. I am so happy. This journey has been incredibly long, and I have waited for 16 years and prepared for six times. Finally, I made it. This year's harvest festival is more abundant with the Golden Melody Awards." George Chen emphasized that the Best Female Mandarin Singer award was an undisputed choice.  The judging panel's decision was made after the first round of voting, as they believed A-Lin was born to sing. They recognized the significance of voice and expression in the entire album, as A-Lin led the way and contributed to the production with diverse elements, including indigenous culture.

The 34th Golden Melody Awards ceremony was live-streamed worldwide for the first time, with over 6.4 million views on YouTube, representing a 45% growth compared to the previous year's 4.4 million views—an increase of 2 million views. The total viewership on LINE TODAY, LINE MUSIC, and LINE TV reached 5.56 million, showing an 85% increase compared to the previous year's 3 million, with an additional 2.56 million viewers. The overall global viewership on new media platforms reached 11.96 million, a 60% increase compared to the previous year's 7.5 million, with an additional 4.46 million views. Furthermore, the total engagement on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Weibo, exceeded 400 million interactions. The Ministry of Culture expressed that music is the international language that transcends borders, and Taiwan's music scene, characterized by freedom, diversity, and richness, has long made the Golden Melody Awards an international benchmark for Mandarin pop music.

Golden Melody Awards and Festival Office金曲獎頒獎典禮暨國際音樂節辦公室2023 GMA Official Website: https://reurl.cc/2ZL4ln2023 Press Releases and Photos: https://reurl.cc/QXYRz0

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148177/A_Lin___HUSH.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dazzling-finale-of-the-34th-golden-melody-awards-unleashing-the-boundaryless-magic-of-music-301871037.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza as Best Female Mandarin Singer Golden Melody Awards Magic as Best Male Mandarin Singer
Vedi anche
News to go
Berlusconi, aperto il testamento: ecco a chi spetta l’eredità
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie del 6 luglio sulla guerra
News to go
Energia, Pichetto: "Mettiamo al minimo le centrali a carbone"
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza