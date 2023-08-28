Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 28 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 18:16
18:11 Equitazione, all'Europeo milanese nove team per tre pass olimpici e

18:02 Prigozhin, l'ipotesi: bomba nel condizionatore dell'aereo

17:33 Mancini ct Arabia Saudita, la firma del contratto - Video

17:08 Patto anti inflazione? Funziona se conviene a tutti (industria compresa)

17:01 Mattia Aguzzi incontra bimba salvata al volo: "E' stata una gioia"

16:49 Mancini ct Arabia, Nazionale preti: "Dante lo metterebbe all'inferno"

16:37 Sgarbi difende Morgan dopo insulti: "Froc... non è un'offesa"

16:19 Mancini ct Arabia Saudita: "Primi contatti a metà agosto". Contratto fino a 2027 - Video

16:13 Open Fiber, partiti i cantieri per la fibra ottica a Canosa di Puglia

16:12 Emma Marrone annuncia il nuovo album 'Souvenir'

16:11 Ucraina, Macron: "Francia non entra in guerra contro Russia"

16:00 Francia vieta abaya a scuola: abito islamico è proibito

comunicato stampa

Deep in Shanxi with Rees: Shanxi Merchants

28 agosto 2023 | 17.05
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIYUAN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Provincial People's Government of north China'sShanxi, produces an immersive experience TV Program to tell the Legendary Story of "Shanxi Merchants" of the Century. 

'Deep in Shanxi with Rees: Shanxi Merchants', was officially launched recently online globally. The program has six episodes, each of which lasts about seven minutes. 

Through the experiential, immersive and ongoing exploration by Rees, a British "post-95" young man, the program goes deep into Pingyao Ancient City, Qiao Family Compound and other historical sites to tell the legendary story of the century-old Shanxi Merchants and explore the meaning behind the Shanxi merchants' exchange firms for exchange and transfer of money,  Shanxi merchants' residential compounds, customs and cultures. 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBYvkhTD0iQ

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deep-in-shanxi-with-rees-shanxi-merchants-301911337.html

