Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:27 Schillaci: "Recuperare dieta italiana, aiuta salute economia e ambiente"

14:20 Calciomercato Inter, Mbappé sogno possibile?

14:02 Calabria in fiamme, allarme dei pompieri: "Popolazione a rischio, 77 roghi attivi e dolosi"

13:52 Tennis, Djokovic si ritira dal Masters 1000 Toronto

13:51 Caldo senza sosta, al centro-sud 16 città da bollino rosso oggi e domani

13:25 Mondiali nuoto 2023, Ceccon oro nei 50 farfalla

13:19 Energia solare pulita dallo spazio, avanza progetto Solaris dell'Esa

13:12 Greta Thunberg multata, ha disobbedito a ordine polizia

13:07 Fecondazione assistita, Consulta: "Consenso dell'uomo non può essere revocato"

12:51 Salario minimo, dopo apertura Meloni l'opposizione serra le file

12:31 Roma, motociclista ucciso da auto pirata: "Guidava una donna"

12:15 Twitter cambia logo e diventa X, addio all'iconico uccellino blu

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Estrella Galicia presents the Behind The Scenes look at Oliveira dos Cen Anos, Spanish artist C. Tangana's homage to the football club RC Celta

24 luglio 2023 | 13.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The video to Oliveira dos Cen Anos is a cinematic piece that presents RC Celta's centenary anthem, composed and produced by C. Tangana. Filmed in and around the Ría de Vigo, the work has attracted attention for the spectacular scenery of the estuary, with the passion of Celeste supporters intoning their new anthem.

The piece is the work of LittleSpain, the production company co-founded by Madrid artist Antón Álvarez (C. Tangana).

The filming, an enormous technical challenge, had the participation of local artists and musicians. A hundred members of Vigo's historic Coral Casablanca choir; the tambourine group As Lagharteiras; along with local punk band Keltoi!. And more than a thousand of the RC Celta supporters. "There are a lot of difficult factors to control, but on the other hand you have a breathtaking backdrop worthy of Lord of the Rings. I'd love if this piece encouraged more people to explore Galicia as a cinematic location."  

So says the artist himself, C. Tangana. "Without doubt, it has been my biggest challenge as a director. I had never worked on such an ambitious process. I had already directed the video to 'Ateo'. But this time, the emotional involvement with Celta, Galicia and the dimension of the production brought me to a very different place".

José Cabanas, Chief Marking Officer of Hijos de Rivera: "Our own century-old tradition and our roots are the principal values that define us here at Estrella Galicia. We're sure this collaboration of C. Tangana's with the RC Celta will help spread support for Celta around the world".

The club has flexed its pride in the work. Media outlets like Billboard, The New York Times and The Guardian have all praised the artistic quality and cultural significance of the work.

YOUTUBE LINK:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL5lJLnfDbw

DOWNLOAD LINK:

https://we.tl/t-Hr5BbXrc1u

CONTACT:

Marta Fernández Escobarmfescobar@estrellagalicia.es+34 608 239 475

Jennifer Riosjrios@estrellagalicia.e

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL5lJLnfDbwPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160034/Estrella_Galicia_1.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/estrella-galicia-presents-the-behind-the-scenes-look-at-oliveira-dos-cen-anos-spanish-artist-c-tanganas-homage-to-the-football-club-rc-celta-301883910.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Sport Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza centenary anthem presents RC Celta's anthem C. Tangana's
Vedi anche
News to go
Grecia in fiamme, incendi fuori controllo: a Rodi stato d'emergenza
News to go
L'Italia non va in vacanza: spesa proibitiva per un lavoratore su tre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, guerra di droni: i russi colpiscono Odessa, Kiev attacca Mosca
News to go
Estate 'bipolare', Italia spaccata in due tra caldo record e nubifragi
News to go
Morte Andrea Purgatori, mercoledì l'autopsia
News to go
Ucraina, rischio crisi alimentare globale con mancato accordo sul grano
News to go
Zaki a Malpensa: "Contento di essere in Italia"
Incendi a Rodi, 30mila evacuati
News to go
Petrolio, cosa aspettarsi dai prezzi
News to go
Caro estate, listini al dettaglio salgono alle stelle
Migranti, domani conferenza Farnesina
News to go
Ucraina, morto in bombardamento giornalista Ria Novosti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza