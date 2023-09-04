Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:08 Nazionale, Buffon e il nuovo debutto azzurro

17:08 Morto operaio sulle Dolomiti, incidente durante lavori a una seggiovia

16:48 Ryder Cup 2023, team Europe completa squadra con sei wild card

16:42 Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Controffensiva Kiev? Un fallimento". Le news dalla guerra

16:32 Mostra Cinema Venezia 2023, Woody Allen: "Un film in Italia? Potrei pensarci"

16:18 Assegno unico 2023, arriva la mail Inps per i neogenitori

16:15 Sainz, rapina pianificata: ecco cosa sappiamo

16:02 Elezioni Europee 2024, Renzi: "Mi candido"

15:54 Scuola, prima campanella si avvicina: come si preparano i vip

15:53 Grecia, Atene introduce il numero chiuso per le visite all'acropoli

15:36 Covid Italia, aumentano casi: in arrivo circolare su tamponi in ospedali

15:29 Italia-Usa, Dino Meneghin: "Ecco cosa devono fare azzurri per vincere"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Exclusive collaboration Lancôme x Louvre - Beauty is a living art

04 settembre 2023 | 16.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louvre Museum and Lancôme are joining forces in an unprecedented collaboration. Inspired by nine masterpieces from the sculpture department, as well as the museum's lights and colours, Lancôme has designed a limited-edition of skincare and makeup products signed Lancôme x Louvre. 

To view the multimedia press release, please visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9196351-lancome-x-louvre-museum-beauty-is-a-living-art/ 

The campaign supporting this launch was filmed at the Louvre Museum with Zendaya, Aya Nakamura, Amanda Seyfried and He Cong, all ambassadors of this collaboration. These four personalities, each an image of the beauty of our time, embody the characteristics and myths of a few sculptural icons through their strong personalities.

The Louvre, a source of inspiration

From its inception in 1793, the Louvre Museum was intended a place where artists could learn from the works of great masters, drawing inspiration to create their own pieces. To this day, the Louvre is a living museum, an inexhaustible source of inspiration for all creators, as art history continues to illuminate our times in many areas. For this unprecedented partnership, Lancôme was inspired by the Venus de Milo, Victory of Samothrace, Corine, Diana of Gabies, Nymphe with a Scorpion, Echo, Hygieia, Venus of Arles and, finally, Hermaphrodite. Each of these masterpieces, through its story and that of the myth it embodies, inspired Lisa Eldridge: Global Creative Director of Lancôme Makeup, to create this makeup collection.

"I am thrilled by this first collaboration with Lancôme, which skilfully illustrates the diverse forms of beauty presented by the Louvre's collections, where cultures and civilizations meet beyond land and time. The choice of the Venus of Milo, Nymphe with a Scorpion, or Diana of Gabies as ambassadors for this campaign brings new perspectives on iconic and inspiring images of antiquity, contrasting them against contemporary representations and standards. The history of art and beauty, its "manufacture" and its quest, are intimately linked. Pop culture, with its moving images, advertising and social networks permeating our daily lives, often draws on these timeless representations and visuals, sometimes very shrewd, other times ancient. The Louvre Museum's collections are fascinating in the way they let us see and understand how those standards are interpreted, transform, and evolve. Through this collaboration, the Louvre, a contemporary art hub, helps write today's take on beauty."

Laurence des Cars

President and Director, Louvre Museum

 "At Lancôme, beauty is a living art; beauty itself, as a personal ritual, is the way to express oneself and stand out in a way that transcends ever-changing standards. This creative and unprecedented partnership with the Louvre is a cultural testimonial to this conviction and our mission for beauty in Lancôme. By continuing the dialogue between our French brand, with a rich history spanning nearly 90 years, and the world's most iconic art temple, we are looking to foster new perspectives on beauty for today's women based on our artistic heritage and celebrate beauty's ever-evolving nature."

Françoise Lehmann

General Manager, Lancôme International

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200032/Lancome_International.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195374/LANCOME_LOUVRE_palette.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985730/Lancome_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exclusive-collaboration-lancome-x-louvre--beauty-is-a-living-art-301917001.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Moda Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Exclusive collaboration Lancôme as well as Louvre Lancôme x Louvre
Vedi anche
News to go
Ustica, Amato: "Non ho elementi nuovi, rimesso sul tavolo ipotesi già accreditata"
News to go
Sequestrati a Tortona cosmetici cancerogeni
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, corteo silenzioso per ricordare vittime
News to go
Brutta avventura per pilota Sainz, rapinato dell'orologio
News to go
Turismo in Italia, bilancio estate in chiaroscuro
News to go
Papa in Mongolia: "Non ci deve essere confusione tra credo, violenza e conflitti"
News to go
Scuola, Valditara: "Sarà anno di importanti novità"
News to go
Ustica, scalpore dopo le parole di Amato
News to go
It-Alert, continuano i test
News to go
Automobili, i dati sulle vendite in Italia
Venezia 80, la battaglia di Favino: "Stanco dei cliché su attori italiani" - Video
News to go
Spalletti ct della Nazionale, oggi la presentazione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza