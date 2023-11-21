Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Exploring the Crossroads of Cultures: Saudi Arabia's Riyadh International Philosophy Conference on Trans-cultural Values

21 novembre 2023 | 11.49
LETTURA: 1 minuti

International Thinkers Converge in Saudi Arabia for Groundbreaking Dialogue on Ethics and Communication in the Modern Age

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a key player in various industries and sectors, Saudi Arabia continues to forge ahead with its ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 goals. This year, the Kingdom takes a significant step in the realm of philosophical engagement by hosting the third annual Riyadh International Philosophy Conference from December 7th to 9th. The conference's theme, 'Trans-Cultural Values and Ethical Challenges in the Communicative Age', represents a substantial highlight on the global philosophical calendar for the year 2023.

Set against the backdrop of Riyadh's diverse cultural landscape, the event is more than just a meeting of minds; it is a symbol of the Kingdom's commitment to fostering global dialogue and understanding. This philosophy conference is a testament to Saudi Arabia's role in creating prosperous platforms that meld cultural and intellectual thought from around the world, aligning with its vision to be a leader across diverse fields, and to guide humanity towards a future characterized by progress, development, and mutual understanding.

Attracting esteemed philosophers, historians, scientists, and artists from over 13 countries, the conference is poised to be a melting pot of ideas and perspectives. It will explore the intricacies of transculturality, tackling how we can navigate ethical challenges in a world where cultural boundaries are increasingly blurred.

This year's discussions aim to probe the core of collective human experience, examining how cultural interactions shape identities and influence the future. The Riyadh International Philosophy Conference stands as a symbol of inclusivity, inviting a spectrum of thought to contribute to a diverse and engaging philosophical dialogue.

For more information about the conference and its schedule, please check the official website: HERE

Follow us on social media:

TwitterYou Tube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282653/LPTC_Exploring_Crossroads.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282654/LPTC_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282655/RIPC_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exploring-the-crossroads-of-cultures-saudi-arabias-riyadh-international-philosophy-conference-on-trans-cultural-values-301994676.html

