Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:54 Esodo estivo 2023 e traffico da bollino nero, stop a 3 cantieri su 4

10:42 Centinaio: "Ora ho mail intasata da chi mi accusa di non rispettare il genere..." e posta targa toletta 'senatrici'"

10:42 Niger, annullati accordi cooperazione militare con Francia

10:39 Covid Italia, presto la circolare sulle vaccinazioni in autunno

10:13 Ucraina, l'attacco del drone alla nave da sbarco russa - Video

10:04 Carburanti, benzina: oggi prezzi ancora in salita

10:02 Mondiali ciclismo 2023, calendario: orari venerdì 4 agosto, in tv e streaming

09:52 Dossieraggio su politici e vip, "c'è mondo grigio che mina istituzioni"

09:34 Incidente Casal Palocco, lo sfogo dello youtuber: "Gente cattiva, non voglio mollare"

09:17 Covid, cresce variante EG.5: seconda più diffusa al mondo dopo Arturo

09:15 Calciomercato Juventus, Kessie in Arabia Saudita: ultime news

09:07 MotoGp Silverstone, orari e dove vederla in tv: prove libere, qualifiche e gara

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Fun88 India Celebrates 3rd Anniversary by Welcoming Dale Steyn as Brand Ambassador

04 agosto 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun88, the leading online gaming and betting platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of cricket legend Dale Steyn as its new Brand Ambassador on its 3rd anniversary. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Fun88 as it continues to strengthen its presence in the sports and gaming industry.

Dale Steyn, one of the most iconic fast bowlers in the history of cricket, joins Fun88 as the face of the brand, embodying the values of excellence, skill, and sportsmanship that resonate with the platform's mission. Known for his fiery pace, unwavering dedication, and remarkable achievements, Dale Steyn perfectly represents the spirit of Fun88, which strives to deliver an unmatched gaming experience to its users.

"We are delighted to welcome Dale Steyn to the Fun88 family as our esteemed Brand Ambassador," said Mr. John Smith, spokesperson from Fun88. "Dale's exceptional talent, perseverance, and passion for the game mirror the qualities that drive us to excel in the competitive world of online gaming."

Fun88 has rapidly emerged as a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts and gamers alike in multiple countries. The partnership with Dale Steyn underscores the company's commitment to offering cutting-edge products, thrilling promotions, and an unparalleled user experience.

Upon his appointment, Dale Steyn expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "It is an honor to be associated with Fun88, a brand that resonates with millions of fans worldwide. I have always been a strong believer in pushing boundaries, and I see that spirit reflected in Fun88's commitment to delivering top-notch gaming entertainment. I look forward to working closely with the Fun88 team to engage with fans and make this collaboration a memorable one."

As Fun88 celebrates its 3rd anniversary, this partnership marks a new chapter in its journey, promising more exciting developments and opportunities for its growing user base. Dale Steyn's involvement is expected to bring additional excitement to the platform, capturing the attention of sports enthusiasts and gamers from all corners of the globe.

Fun88:

Fun88 is a leading online gaming and betting platform that offers an extensive range of cricket betting options on sports events like the Asia Cup and World Cup, online casino games, live dealer games, and much more. With a user-friendly interface, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to responsible gaming, Fun88 has become a preferred choice for gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

CONTACT:

Suraj Singhmarketing@fun88india.com

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_Jmj0PP1KIPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168841/Dale_Steyn_Global_Brand_Ambassador.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080466/Fun88_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fun88-india-celebrates-3rd-anniversary-by-welcoming-dale-steyn-as-brand-ambassador-301893436.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport ICT Turismo ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza as Brand Ambassador betting platform as as its new
Vedi anche
News to go
Ciclone Circe sull'Italia, allerta arancione a Milano
News to go
Freddie Mercury, all'asta cimeli e costumi del leader dei Queen
News to go
Uccisa donna messicana di 51 anni, prelevati gli organi
News to go
Kiev sotto attacco dei droni russi
Alessandria, percepivano indebitamente pensione invalidità, 64 indagati da Gdf
News to go
Salsa di pomodoro in Italia sotto i 5,5 mld di chili previsti
News to go
Camera e Senato, si avvicinano le ferie
News to go
Siti di banche italiane nel mirino di hacker filorussi
News to go
Pnrr, Regioni chiedono incontro a Fitto
News to go
Migranti, nuovo richiamo Ue all'Italia
News to go
Meteo, ciclone Circe in arrivo nel weekend
News to go
Calciomercato, Inter punta su Scamacca. Si complica la pista Sommer
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza