Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:03 Ucraina, attacchi russi su Odessa e Mykolaiv

08:36 Coldplay di nuovo in concerto in Italia, due date a Roma nel 2024

08:19 Tajani: "Ruolo determinante Italia per grazia Zaki, nessun baratto su Regeni"

08:10 Offrono notizie su Messina Denaro, maresciallo ai domiciliari e giornalista indagato

07:51 Ancora caldo record sull'Italia con Caronte, previsioni meteo di oggi

07:49 Appalti, Palermo (Acea): "Protocollo col ministero dell'Interno pone il gruppo all'avanguardia sulla legalità"

07:22 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, Italia d'oro nella staffetta mista

07:11 Iraq, proteste per rogo Corano: assaltata ambasciata svedese a Baghdad

00:03 Patrick Zaki torna oggi in Italia, fine di un incubo lungo tre anni

00:02 Russia minaccia navi dirette verso Ucraina. Zelensky: "Tutti nel mirino di Putin"

00:01 Caldo record in Italia, oggi 18 città da bollino rosso. Al Nord tregua meteo

22:48 Salvini e la foto con Meloni: "Avanti, insieme, sempre"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Giant LED Spherical Screens Amaze the World, Unilumin Ignited Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia

20 luglio 2023 | 08.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MSG Sphere, the world's largest spherical entertainment venue, lit up its spectacular LED screens for the first time at its Fourth of July celebration in 2023. It is reported that Unilumin Group partly participated in the creation of the control system of MSG Sphere.

It is not the first time that Unilumin built spherical LED screens. In the Riyadh Season 2022, Unilumin independently created a spherical LED screen with 35-meter diameter, breaking the 2022 Guinness World Record. In this project, Unilumin has provided a complete integrated solution for the LED spherical screen, including project creative design, large-scale outdoor steel structure design, customized LED screen modules, spherical digital creative content, etc.,

The spherical screen is not only a stunning aesthetic artwork but also a functional scene that can host entertainments. The sphere exterior was illuminated every day and night with immersive digital contents, attracting tourists from all over the world. Furthermore, inside the spherical screens, it can be used as a venue for live music, sports, immersive experiences in cinema and performance, etc., which support thousands of jobs and deliver billions of pounds of economic benefit for Saudi Arabia. Now it has become the new commercial landmark for Saudi Arabia.  

 

In addition to the spherical screens, Unilumin provided a total of more than 10,000 square meters of LED ceiling screens, outdoor high-definition, creative digital contents and software control systems for the Riyadh Season 2022 project. Furthermore, in the Riyadh Season 2021 project, Unilumin also supplied nearly 7,000 square meters of LED high-definition outdoor displays and creative contents.

According to Saudi Arabia's state news agency, relying on the immersive experiences created by LED Metasight technology, Riyadh Season has cumulatively attracted 30 million tourists from all over the world and created 335,000 jobs, which created unimaginable commercial and social value.

As the representative of Chinese enterprises, Unilumin will continuously contribute China's technology and wisdom to the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158090/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158091/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158092/image_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/giant-led-spherical-screens-amaze-the-world-unilumin-ignited-riyadh-season-in-saudi-arabia-301881830.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Fourth of July celebration reported that Unilumin Group Giant LED Unilumin Ignited Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia
Vedi anche
News to go
Patrick Zaki graziato dal presidente Al Sisi
News to go
Concorso esterno, Nordio: "La riforma non è in programma"
News to go
Lavoratrici svantaggiate, la richiesta della Corte dei Conti
News to go
Gb approva legge che contrasta immigrazione illegale e sbarchi
News to go
Cibo sintetico, via libera del Senato a ddl governo
News to go
Poste Italiane, aumenti delle tariffe dal 24 luglio
News to go
Addio ad Andrea Purgatori, il giornalista è morto oggi: aveva 70 anni
News to go
Ucraina, Russia risponde ad attacco ponte Crimea: raid su Odessa
News to go
Scuola, a luglio in busta paga bonus per gli insegnanti
News to go
Strage Via D'Amelio, oggi il 31esimo anniversario
News to go
Pil, Svimez: in 2023 crescita a +1,1%, il Sud tiene il passo a +0,9%
News to go
Turismo e movida, controlli dei Nas nel Centro Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza