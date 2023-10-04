Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:09 Terremoto a Bergamo, scossa di magnitudo 3 a Comun Novo

09:32 Bus Mestre, la notizia sui media internazionali

08:56 Migranti, Italia-Germania: c'è ipotesi compromesso

08:44 Sinner - Medvevev, oggi finale Pechino in diretta: orario, come vederla in tv

08:42 Caldo africano sull'Italia fino a quando? Ecco come sarà ottobrata, previsioni meteo

07:49 Ucraina, Russia: "31 droni abbattuti a Belgorod, Bryansk e Kursk"

07:11 Incidente Mestre, 21 morti. Rimosso pullman precipitato, analisi video

01:18 Incidente pullman Mestre, intervento dei vigili del fuoco - Video

00:01 Incidente pullman Mestre, bimba di 4 anni ferita: "Di lei non si sa nulla"

23:35 Pullman precipitato a Mestre, cause incidente e vittime: cosa sappiamo

23:19 Champions, Inter-Benfica 1-0: gol di Thuram

23:12 Usa, speaker McCarthy destituito dalla Camera: non era mai successo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED IN CURAÇAO THE NEW VITOLA VEGUEROS CENTROGORDOS AT THE CARIBBEAN HABANOS DAYS

03 ottobre 2023 | 18.37
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LA HABANA, Cuba, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., along with its exclusive distributor for Curaçao, the Caribbean and Central America, Caribbean Cigars Corporation N.V., presented a new vitola of the renowned Vegueros brand, CentroGordos, in the city of Willemstad. In a memorable weekend full of activities, the third edition of the Caribbean Habanos Day was held at the Kontiki Hotel. More than 150 lucky attendees, including area dealers, retailers, and aficionados from around 10 countries in Central America and the Caribbean, were able to enjoy this new vitola in a world premiere. In addition to tasting the Vegueros CentroGordos and Bolívar Gold Medal vitolas paired with exclusive rums, they were able to enjoy competitions, exclusive presentations, the humidor auction, and all this with the best Cuban music.

 

 

During the first day, attendees were able to participate in different conferences, exquisite pairings of Vegueros with the best rums of the Caribbean and enjoy a spectacular walk along the coasts of Curaçao. To conclude, a cocktail reception and welcome, with the best gastronomic offerings, provided the perfect ambiance for a memorable evening. The activities continued the following day, when guests were able to take part in the Longest Ash Contest, in which participant Don Bakhuis from Curaçao was the winner, and also enjoyed a special smoking and pairing with the Bolivar Gold Medal vitola and Varadero 15-year rum. The event closed on a golden note with a party under the title La Gran Noche accompanied by a delicious dinner and music from the island, during which attendees witnessed the humidor auction, where the auction of the Humidor Vegueros with 216 Habanos raised US $20,000 that will be donated to the Cuban Public Health system.

Vegueros CentroGordos is a product that can be found in all Habanos stores around the world. This new thick ring gauge vitola will make aficionados be amazed by this special Habanos that comes to renew and enrich the Vegueros brand with an innovative format. It will be presented in a metal can of 16 Habanos that have been made "Totally Handmade with Long Filler" after a careful selection of the wrapper, filler, and binder leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* plantations, where the world's best tobacco is produced, in Pinar del Rio* region, Cuba*.

This new vitola joins the portfolio of the Vegueros brand, which was born to pay tribute to all Cuban farmers who, from generation to generation, have grown tobacco in Pinar del Río*, with a new trendy format that will be highly appreciated by today's smokers. The CentroGordos vitola, with a 54-ring gauge x 100 mm in length, comes to the market with a fresh image and a new format that will make it accessible to a wider spectrum of smokers.

Habanos lovers who like medium-strength cigars will be able to find the new Vegueros CentroGordos vitola after its launch at the different official points of sale in the more than 140 countries where Habanos, S.A., distributes its products.

Vegueros CentroGordos

Market name: CentroGordosFactory name: Centro GordoMeasures: 54 ring gauge x 100 mm length

To download video and images of the product in high resolution click here.

(P.A.O.) * Protected Appellations of Origin

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237745/Habanos_S_A.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/habanos-sa-presented-in-curacao-the-new-vitola-vegueros-centrogordos-at-the-caribbean-habanos-days-301946067.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Economia_E_Finanza S.A. PRESENTED at the CARIBBEAN renowned Vegueros società anonima
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei, sindaco di Pozzuoli: "Necessarie prove di evacuazione"
News to go
Luna, il piano della Nasa
News to go
Asti, imprenditore in carcere per frode
News to go
Auto, mercato a settembre cresce ancora a doppia cifra
News to go
Ucraina, Podolyak: "Armarci serve anche a voi"
News to go
Nobel Fisica 2023 ad Agostini, Krausz e L'Huillier
News to go
Champions League, il calendario
News to go
Fine mercato tutelato per luce e gas, governo al lavoro per proroga
News to go
Camorra, blitz contro traffico droga a Napoli: 31 arresti
News to go
Nuovo terremoto ai Campi Flegrei, ultime news
News to go
Migranti, 10 anni fa la strage di Lampedusa in cui morirono 368 persone
News to go
Caldo, oltre 1 mln di italiani in vacanza a ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza