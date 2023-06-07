Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:36 Ucraina, missili russi su Leopoli: quattro morti - Video

07:24 Saldi estivi 2023, dal Lazio alla Lombardia: al via oggi, date regione per regione

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hard Rock International Kicks Off Pride Month with Special VIP Performance and Memorabilia Donation to Brand's Celebrated Collection with HALSEY

06 giugno 2023 | 20.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GRAMMY-Nominated Artist Took the Stage at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where Hard Rock Heals Foundation Presented a $250,000 Donation to LGBTQIA+ Causes

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Hard Rock International hosted a private event with Halsey to celebrate the start of Pride Month at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where the brand was founded. This VIP event featured an intimate performance by the GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum, genre-bending artist, known for advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community as a queer artist themselves, alongside notable speakers and representation from LGBTQIA+ nonprofit partners. To commemorate the occasion, Hard Rock Heals Foundation ®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock®, presented a $250,000 donation to the Human Rights Campaign and Outright International in support of their service to LGBTQIA+ communities. 

Additionally, live during the event, Halsey donated several pieces of memorabilia to Hard Rock's celebrated collection of more than 87,000 pieces. Halsey's contribution now adds:  

WHEN: June 3, 2023

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane - 150 Old Park Lane, London W1K 1QZ

VISUALS: Halsey with String Ensemble intimate performance and live memorabilia donation at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane; two co-branded Hard Rock x Halsey Signature Series Pride Edition T-shirts – Images can be found HERE.

Now available in stores and online at Rock Shops®, Halsey, who is a queer artist themself, has designed two co-branded Hard Rock x Halsey Signature Series Pride Edition T-shirts. A portion of proceeds from the 2023 Pride will benefit Human Rights Campaign, Outright International, and local LGBTQIA+ charities.

For full details on Hard Rock International's 2023 Pride activations, partnerships, and support of the LGBTQIA+ community and diversity, please see here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094508/HRH_EVENT_HALSEY_new.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753406/HRBrand_BLACK_2010_24_16_ID_314f48f4d594_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hard-rock-international-kicks-off-pride-month-with-special-vip-performance-and-memorabilia-donation-to-brands-celebrated-collection-with-halsey-301844101.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Alimentazione Altro Turismo Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita AltroAltro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA where hard rock Heals Foundation Presented hard rock hard rock International Kicks Grammy Award
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza