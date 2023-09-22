Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:35 Minaccia avvelenare alimenti in supermercati, condannato a 4 anni

15:32 Bollette gas, "con ritorno Iva e oneri spesa fino a 205 euro"

15:27 Aurigemma, ‘250 accreditati, conferenza a Roma molto riuscita’

15:23 MotoGp, Marquez ha deciso: addio Honda nel 2024

15:10 Lavoro, italiani tra meno contenti in Europa: solo 47% molto soddisfatto

14:59 Migranti, New York sfratta gli uomini single: la stretta del sindaco

14:54 Museo egizio, Schlein: "Da Meloni voglia di controllo e fame di poltrone"

14:42 Rottamazione quater 2023, per Regioni alluvione domanda entro 2 ottobre

14:29 Cina, addio inglese all'università: nazionalismo allontana il gigante asiatico

14:12 Covid Italia, Ricciardi: "Dati inaffidabili, in balia di eventi senza sorveglianza"

14:05 Migranti, Ue: 127 milioni di euro a Tunisia per controllo flussi

14:05 Migranti, Piotta: "No a derby acchiappavoti, Schlein non la vedo come leader"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hisense Showcases Hero Mini-LED ULED Television, The U8, at 'Portals to Beyond' Event in South Africa

22 settembre 2023 | 15.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, has celebrated the rollout of its hero Mini-LED ULED television, the U8, with a series of engaging experiences for children in South Africa.

Called 'Portals to Beyond', the event uses U8 televisions to act as a looking glass, capturing and showing the moments of beautiful life. The experiential events will bring to the children extraordinary experiences based around environmental preservation, nature adventure and art gallery, simultaneously broadening their horizons and showcasing the U8's immersive picture.

The TV promises to take people 'beyond extraordinary', capturing and showing sport, art, and nature with outstanding audio-visual experience. Its Mini-LED PRO technology offers users an image with up to 1500nits, which is significantly brighter and more detailed than before. The TV will be able to capture and show more than a billion different shades of color thanks to the Quantum Dot Colour function, which generates light at incredibly accurate wavelengths.

Beyond the scenario-first thinking that drives Hisense's innovation, the company aims to go even further and keep the environment front-of-mind alongside its technological advancements. To mark the launch of the TV, Hisense has donated 10,000 trees to OneTreePlanted, who will plant them where they are needed most. This commitment to the natural world is also evident in the company's 'Portals to Beyond' exhibition and throughout Hisense's business operations.

Hisense insists on following the principles of energy conservation and environmental protection to provide eco-friendly products. The company is also focused upon improving the footprint of its factories, and is doing so through increasing solar power generation within the plants it operates. The company is forecasting the total installed capacity to reach 60MW by the end of 2023, and the annual power generation capacity to reach 53 million kWh. The proportion of solar power generation within Hisense's total electricity consumption is now at more than 10 percent.

Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey with Hisense? Join us at the Mall of Africa from September 22 to 25 for 'Portals to Beyond'.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218557/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218633/7eb3188d203290ff446885999b274df.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-showcases-hero-mini-led-uled-television-the-u8-at-portals-to-beyond-event-in-south-africa-301936215.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Ambiente ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Ambiente Energia Energia ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro appliances corporation event in South Africa children in South Africa Hisense Showcases
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco in Francia, a Marsiglia per 'Incontri Mediterranei'
News to go
Bologna, botte e minacce in centro disabili: interdetti 12 operatori
News to go
Calcio, quinta giornata serie A: le partite
News to go
Olio d'oliva, prezzo alle stelle: +37% in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky negli Usa incassa nuovi aiuti per Kiev
News to go
'Ndrangheta, 400 militari per operazione 'Karpanthos': 44 arresti
Patto anti-inflazione, la firma il 28 settembre
News o go
Iran, nuova stretta contro le donne che non portano il velo
News to go
Covid Italia, rientro a scuola senza restrizioni ma contagi salgono
News to go
Granchio blu, danni per 100 milioni di euro al settore ittico
News to go
Carlo e Camilla a Parigi, cena a Versailles con 180 vip
News to go
Oscar 2024, Garrone: "Speriamo che 'Io Capitano' tocchi il cuore degli americani"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza