Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

19:25 Taylor Swift, concerto Milano: raddoppia data San Siro 2024

19:18 Santanchè, Schlein: "Pd voterà mozione M5S"

19:11 Inter, Calhanoglu e Bastoni prolungano contratto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Internationally renowned artist Julie Mehretu will create the 20th BMW Art Car: Start of BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car at the 24 Hour race of Le Mans in 2024

29 giugno 2023 | 01.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MUNICH and NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMW announced a collaboration today at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum with internationally acclaimed New York-based artist Julie Mehretu to create the 20th BMW Art Car. Mehretu was unanimously chosen by an international jury of 13 museum directors and curators, including Hans Ulrich Obrist (Serpentine Galleries), Richard Armstrong (Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum), Koyo Kouoh (Zeitz MOCAA) and Okwui Enwezor (1963 – 2019). BMW will enter Mehretu's BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car in the 24 Hour race of Le Mans in June 2024. This almost 50-year tradition has delighted not only motorsport enthusiasts but anyone into design or the arts, technology and mobility. Since 1975, artists such as Alexander Calder, Frank Stella, Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Esther Mahlangu, Jenny Holzer, Jeff Koons, Cao Fei, and John Baldessari have created cars for BMW.

"I've loved cars for most of my life, as toys, as objects, as possibilities. It is from that space that I'm really excited to be working on the next BMW Art Car more than anything," says Julie Mehretu. "The thrill of the speed, the 24 Hour race of Le Mans and what is possible to invent in hybrid and fully electric vehicles as future modes of play and pushing ahead into new terrains of transportation and motorsports."

In addition to the car, Mehretu's concept includes a Translocal Media Workshop Series, taking place in eight African cities. The outcome of the workshops will be presented together with the 20th BMW Art Car at the Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town in 2025.

Media information and image material:

https://press.bmwgroup.com/530rE

http://www.apimages.com

Doris FleischerSpokesperson BMW Group Cultural EngagementPhone: +49-151-601-27806Email: Doris.Fleischer@bmw.de

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/internationally-renowned-artist-julie-mehretu-will-create-the-20th-bmw-art-car-start-of-bmw-m-hybrid-v8-art-car-at-the-24-hour-race-of-le-mans-in-2024-301863072.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza BMW will enter BMW announced Art Car Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza