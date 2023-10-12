Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:13 Problemi per Google, cosa sta succedendo oggi ad Analytics

10:34 Israele, Musk rimuove da X centinaia di account affiliati a Hamas

09:55 Morto a 92 anni Charles Feeney, il miliardario che aveva donato tutta la sua fortuna

09:47 Israele-Hamas, Gaza e i tunnel: la guerra nel 'sottosopra'

09:46 Benzina e gasolio, i pezzi di oggi: ribassi alla pompa

09:46 Israele prepara attacco a Gaza. Egitto: no a corridoio umanitario

08:48 Marquez con Ducati Gresini in MotoGp 2024, l'annuncio ufficiale

08:16 Bus precipitato a Mestre, ci sono i primi tre indagati

08:04 Migranti, nuovi arrivi a Lampedusa: cinque sbarchi nella notte

06:51 Israele-Hamas, Biden e l'avvertimento all'Iran

00:05 Ucraina-Russia, "Putin ancora convinto di vincere": il punto su guerra e controffensiva

00:04 Manovra 2024, Palazzo Chigi: "Sarà seria e sostenibile"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Introducing the Vantage Foundation: A New Charity Racing to Raise Awareness of Invisible Challenges

12 ottobre 2023 | 08.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WOKING, England, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets are proud to announce the Official Launch of the Vantage Foundation at the McLaren Technology Centre, bringing together the worlds of motorsport and advocacy on a global scale.

The Foundation's primary mission is to raise awareness and advocacy of invisible challenges on a global scale. These often-invisible challenges, including depression, anxiety and loneliness, play a role in social immobility and struggle.

The non-profit organization was founded with funds raised by auctioning off used Extreme E car bodywork and driver overalls donated by the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team.

"Loneliness is another societal challenge that is often overlooked, underappreciated and unacknowledged. The irony that we are facing an epidemic of loneliness in an age of connectedness speaks to the urgency of addressing this threat to mental and physical health." said Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation.

One of Vantage Foundation's key partners is UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. For World Refugee Day, Vantage Foundation and UNHCR collaborated to educate groups on the struggles refugees face every day, including the denial of basic rights.

Lydia Piddock, Director of Strategy & Growth at UK for UNHCR explains, "For refugees, finding safety is just the start, sadly many are denied their basic rights.  Through our partnership with Vantage Foundation, we will connect people to the experience of refugees, encouraging us all to look past stereotypes and learn more about the refugee cause. UNHCR works across 135 countries to safeguard their rights, and we welcome organizations like Vantage Foundation to help spread our message."

In another initiative planned for the upcoming holiday season, volunteers will distribute Christmas presents to disadvantaged children in six countries around the world: Singapore, Malaysia, India, United Kingdom, Brazil and Nigeria.

Ian James, Managing Director of NEOM McLaren Electric Racing explains, "Our partnership with Vantage Markets in Extreme E helps to raise awareness of the impact of climate change by racing sustainably. We are proud to play a part in the launch of The Foundation, looking to raise awareness of other important challenges on a global scale."

About Vantage Foundation

The Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization dedicated to raising awareness about invisible disadvantages. For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244919/Vantage_Foundation.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-the-vantage-foundation-a-new-charity-racing-to-raise-awareness-of-invisible-challenges-301954185.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza New charity Racing global scale McLaren Technology Centre
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, accordo Netanyahu-Gantz per governo di unità nazionale
News to go
Covid, Mattarella conferisce medaglia d'oro a Protezione civile
News to go
Olio, è corsa prezzi
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, Papa Francesco: "Chiedo che ostaggi vengano subito rilasciati"
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Vueling
News to go
Scuola, Camera approva proposta legge contro violenza in istituti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Pil, Istat: "Fase debolezza potrebbe proseguire nei prossimi mesi"
News to go
Droga, piazze spaccio gestite per conto clan mafioso catanesi: 46 arresti
News to go
Caldo Italia, ecco quando cambia tutto
News to go
Lavoro, 76% italiani ha avuto almeno un sintomo del "burnout"
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, news di oggi 10 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza