Join 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 2nd Anniversary

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) will celebrate the second anniversary of the 2D fighting game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" on Steam® and Nintendo Switch. The campaign will be held on Steam® and Nintendo Switch.

*Excluding some sale-exempt regions

Official websitehttps://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/Imagehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OIZP9n7IhKMeu9HSU9-wXjor97l__mfx?usp=sharing

Sale Period

- Steam® September 20, 2023, 10:00 ~ October 4, 2023, 10:00 *Times are PDT.

- Nintendo Switch™ September 20, 2023, 00:00 ~ October 4, 2023, 23:59 *Times are PDT for North America, CEST for Europe, HKT for Hong Kong, KST for Korea, JST for Japan.

["MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Overview]

Copyright ©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINAOfficial website https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/Official Twitter https://twitter.com/MB_LUMINA

About Lasengle Inc.

Company Name: Lasengle Inc.Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, JapanPresident and Representative Director: Yoshinori OnoEstablishment: December 2021Capital: 10,000,000 yenShareholders: Aniplex Corporation 100%

