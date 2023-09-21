Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Settembre 2023
Join 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 2nd Anniversary

20 settembre 2023
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) will celebrate the second anniversary of the 2D fighting game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" on Steam® and Nintendo Switch. The campaign will be held on Steam® and Nintendo Switch.

Please take this opportunity to purchase a copy.

*Excluding some sale-exempt regions

Official websitehttps://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/Imagehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OIZP9n7IhKMeu9HSU9-wXjor97l__mfx?usp=sharing

Sale Period

- Steam®   September 20, 2023, 10:00 ~ October 4, 2023, 10:00  *Times are PDT.

- Nintendo Switch™   September 20, 2023, 00:00 ~ October 4, 2023, 23:59  *Times are PDT for North America, CEST for Europe, HKT for Hong Kong, KST for Korea, JST for Japan.

["MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Overview]

Copyright ©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINAOfficial website https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/Official Twitter https://twitter.com/MB_LUMINA

*"PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.*Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, and Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

（C）2022 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of Valve Corporation of the United States and/or other countries.

About Lasengle Inc.

Company Name: Lasengle Inc.Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, JapanPresident and Representative Director: Yoshinori OnoEstablishment: December 2021Capital: 10,000,000 yenShareholders: Aniplex Corporation 100%

*Please do not alter the images in this press release.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208115/Join_2D_Fighting_Game_MELTY_BLOOD_TYPE_LUMINA_2nd_Anniversary.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/join-2d-fighting-game-melty-blood-type-lumina-2nd-anniversary-301932787.html

